11.04.2022 16:05:35
DGAP-Adhoc: BASF SE: BASF Group releases preliminary figures for first quarter of 2022
DGAP-Ad-hoc: BASF SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results
BASF Group releases preliminary figures for first quarter of 2022
- Sales expected to be 23,083 million (Q1 2021: 19,400 million), considerably above the prior-year quarter and slightly above analyst consensus
- EBIT before special items expected to be 2,818 million (Q1 2021: 2,321 million), considerably above the prior-year quarter and considerably above analyst consensus
- EBIT expected to be 2,785 million (Q1 2021: 2,311 million), considerably above the prior-year quarter and considerably above analyst consensus
- Net income expected to be 1,221 million (Q1 2021: 1,718 million), considerably below the prior-year quarter and considerably below analyst consensus
The BASF Group's operating business performed better than in the first quarter of 2021. In the first quarter of 2022, EBIT before special items amounted to an expected 2,818 million, an increase of 21 percent compared with the prior-year quarter (Q1 2021: 2,321 million) and thus also considerably above the analyst consensus for the first quarter of 2022 (Vara: 2,431 million).
All segments exceeded average analyst estimates for EBIT before special items in the first quarter of 2022. In Other, EBIT before special items was considerably lower than expected by analysts on average.
The BASF Group's EBIT amounted to an expected 2,785 million in the first quarter of 2022, considerably above the figure for the prior-year quarter (Q1 2021: 2,311 million) and considerably above the analyst consensus for the first quarter of 2022 (Vara: 2,377 million).
Net income reached 1,221 million, considerably below the figure for the prior-year quarter (Q1 2021: 1,718 million) and considerably below average analyst estimates for the first quarter of 2022 (Vara: 1,767 million). This is due to impairment charges recognized by Wintershall Dea, particularly for loans to Nord Stream 2 AG, which BASF included in its net income from shareholdings on a proportional basis (72.7%) with around 1.1 billion.
Further information
BASF will publish the Quarterly Statement Q1 2022 on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. CEST and will comment on the figures at the conference call for analysts and investors (from 08:30 a.m. CEST).
Contact
Jens Fey
1325505 11-Apr-2022 CET/CEST
