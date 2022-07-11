|
DGAP-Adhoc: BASF SE: BASF Group releases preliminary figures for the second quarter of 2022
BASF Group releases preliminary figures for the second quarter of 2022
Ludwigshafen July 11, 2022 BASF has released preliminary figures for the second quarter of 2022. Sales increased by 16 percent in the second quarter of 2022 to 22,974 million (Q2 2021: 19,753 million). This was mainly driven by higher prices; currency effects, primarily relating to the U.S. dollar, had a positive effect as well. Volumes declined slightly compared with the prior-year quarter. Sales thus exceeded average analyst estimates for the second quarter of 2022 (Vara: 21,737 million).
Income from operations (EBIT) before special items amounted to an expected 2,339 million in the second quarter of 2022, almost on a level with the prior-year quarter (Q2 2021: 2,355 million) and significantly above the analyst consensus for the second quarter of 2022 (Vara: 2,092 million). Increased prices for raw materials and energy were largely passed on through higher selling prices.
All segments except Nutrition & Care exceeded average analyst estimates for EBIT before special items in the second quarter of 2022. The Agricultural Solutions, Chemicals and Surface Technologies segments significantly exceeded average analyst estimates. In the Nutrition & Care segment, earnings were slightly lower than the average analyst estimates. In Other, EBIT before special items was significantly less negative than analysts had expected on average.
The BASF Groups EBIT amounted to an expected 2,350 million in the second quarter of 2022, slightly above the figure for the prior-year quarter (Q2 2021: 2,316 million) and significantly above the analyst consensus for the second quarter of 2022 (Vara: 2,012 million).
Net income reached an expected 2,090 million, considerably above the figure for the prior-year quarter (Q2 2021: 1,654 million) and significantly above average analyst estimates for the second quarter of 2022 (Vara: 1,408 million). The considerable increase compared with the prior-year quarter primarily resulted from the higher income from the shareholding in Wintershall Dea.
The forecast published by the BASF Group for the 2022 business year remains unchanged for the time being.
Further information
The overview of analyst estimates, which is compiled monthly by Vara Research on behalf of BASF, can be found at: www.basf.com/analysts-estimates.
BASF will publish its Half-Year Financial Report 2022 on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. CEST and will comment on the figures at the conference call for journalists (from 8:00 a.m. CEST) and the conference call for analysts and investors (from 10:00 a.m. CEST).
Contact
Dr. Stefanie Wettberg
Investor Relations
+49 621-60-48002
Jens Fey
Corporate Media Relations
+49 621-60-99123
