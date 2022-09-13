|
13.09.2022 14:17:09
DGAP-Adhoc: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: BAUER AG adjusts forecast for the 2022 financial year
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Schrobenhausen, Germany The Executive Board of BAUER Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN DE0005168108) today decided to adjust the forecast for the financial year 2022 given on April 7, 2022 with the publication of the Annual Report.
Due to the increasing tightening of sanctions imposed by the European Union and the resulting customer restraint, sales of drilling rigs and drilling tools to Russia as well as sales of the affiliated companies in Russia have considerably declined. Similarly, demand for construction services has fallen sharply. According to the Management Board's assessment, no improvement in business development in the Russian market is to be expected in the foreseeable future. As a result, BAUER AG has examined the value of the investments and future prospects for the Russian-based affiliates due to the now limited business opportunities.
As a result of such examination, an impairment loss will have to be recognized on the respective goodwill for the Russian-based companies in the Equipment segment and the Construction segment as of the next reporting date. In total, this will result in a negative contribution to earnings of around EUR 15 million.
As a result of this impairment loss and the weaker operating performance in the Construction and Resources segments already explained in the half-year report, the Executive Board now assumes in its projection for the full year 2022 that the forecast for the financial year 2022 given in the Annual Report 2021 can no longer be achieved. Previously, a significant increase in the Group's total operating performance and EBIT had been expected.
The company now expects EBIT to be significantly lower than the previous year (year-end 2021: EUR 36 million). The forecast for total Group revenues remains unchanged.
The methods for calculating the total Group revenues can be found in the notes to the 2021 Annual Report on p. 102: https://www.bauer.de/export/shared/documents/pdf/investor_relations/annual_report/annual_report_2021_en_i.pdf
Contact:
Contact
Christopher Wolf
Investor Relations
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
BAUER-Strasse 1
86529 Schrobenhausen, Germany
Phone: +49 8252 97-1797
Fax: +49 8252 97-2900
investor.relations@bauer.de
www.bauer.de
13-Sep-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
|BAUER-Straße 1
|86529 Schrobenhausen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)8252 97 1218
|Fax:
|+49 (0)8252 97 2900
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@bauer.de
|Internet:
|www.bauer.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005168108
|WKN:
|516810
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1441537
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1441537 13-Sep-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BAUER AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu BAUER AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BAUER AG
|7,82
|-2,49%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Verbraucherpreisveröffentlichung: ATX dreht ins Minus -- DAX rutscht ab -- Wall Street in Rot -- Moderate Gewinne in Asien
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fällt unter die Nulllinie zurück. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt rutscht am Nachmittag ins Minus. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich nach Bekanntgabe der Inflationsdaten tiefer. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich im Dienstagshandel mehrheitlich etwas höher.