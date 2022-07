DGAP-Adhoc: BayWa expects full-year earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 400 million to 450 million

DGAP-Ad-hoc: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

BayWa expects full-year earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 400 million to 450 million BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Disclosure of insider information pursuant to Art. 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Munich, 25 July 2022 According to preliminary figures, the BayWa Group expects earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 328.5 million for the first half of 2022 (H1/2021: 144.6 million). In its planning to date, the Board of Management had forecast a significant year-on-year increase in EBIT (10% to 20%) for 2022 as a whole (EBIT full-year 2021: 266.6 million). The Board of Management now anticipates EBIT of 400 million to 450 million for the full year. BayWa AG Management Board BayWa Aktiengesellschaft, Arabellastrasse 4, 81925 Munich, Germany, www.baywa.de

