DGAP-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG closes the 2021 fiscal year with a loss

Key word(s): Preliminary Results

BB Biotech AG closes the 2021 fiscal year with a loss



21-Jan-2022

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 of the SIX Listing Rules



January 21, 2022

BB Biotech AG closes the 2021 fiscal year with a loss

In accordance with regulations on ad hoc publicity, BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) is releasing the following information about its results for its financial year 2021.

Based on its preliminary unaudited consolidated figures, BB Biotech AG reports a loss of approximately CHF 405 million for the financial year 2021 (profit of CHF 691 million in the previous year). For an investment company, the results reflect the share price development of the companies held in the portfolio.

The publication of all relevant portfolio data will take place on January 21, 2022 at 7:00 am and the complete annual report will be published on February 18, 2022.

For further information:

Media Relations

Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland, tel. +41 44 267 67 00

Tanja Chicherio, tch@bellevue.ch

www.bbbiotech.com



Company profile

BB Biotech AG is an investment company domiciled in Schaffhausen/Switzerland and listed on the stock exchanges in Switzerland, Germany and Italy. Since 1993, the company has invested in innovative drug development companies that are mainly located in the US and Western Europe. BB Biotech AG is one of the leading investors in this sector. BB Biotech AG builds on the long-standing experience of its distinguished Board of Directors and on the fundamental analysis of the experienced Investment Management Team of Bellevue Asset Management AG when making its investment decisions.