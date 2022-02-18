|
18.02.2022 08:05:16
DGAP-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG publishes its 2021 annual report
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: BB Biotech AG / Key word(s): Annual Report
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 of the SIX Listing Rules
Annual report of BB Biotech AG as at December 31, 2021
BB Biotech AG publishes its 2021 annual report
BB Biotech AG published its annual report for fiscal year 2021 today. Besides the audited consolidated financial statements, the annual report contains detailed information on the biotechnology sector, BB Biotech's positioning, the investment areas covered by its portfolio and the companies it is invested in. In addition, BB Biotech AG publishes its first, unaudited ESG report as part of the annual report. Along with the decision of the Board of Directors to establish a "Sustainability and Governance Committee", this is another milestone to strengthen transparency on the topic of sustainability.
The year 2021 was a volatile market environment for all involved in biotechnology investing, including BB Biotech. For the full year, total share return was +8.3% in CHF and +13.3% in EUR, substantially ahead of the portfolio performance of -11.5% in CHF, -7.8% in EUR and -14.2% in USD. The consolidated and audited full year 2021 data showed a net loss of CHF 405 mn compared to a net gain of CHF 691 mn for 2020.
As already announced on January 21, 2022, BB Biotech will propose a dividend of CHF 3.85 per share at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, which represents a yield of 5% based on the volume-weighted average price of BB Biotech shares in December 2021. This marks a continuation of the dividend policy of the previous years.
BB Biotech's annual report 2021 is available under report.bbbiotech.ch/2021/en resp. www.bbbiotech.com
For further information:
Investor Relations
Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland, tel. +41 44 267 67 00
Dr. Silvia Siegfried-Schanz, ssc@bellevue.ch
Media Relations
Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland, tel. +41 44 267 67 00
TE Communications AG, Bleichestrasse 11, 9000 St. Gallen, Switzerland, tel. +41 79 423 22 28
www.bbbiotech.com
Disclaimer
18-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BB BIOTECH AG
|Schwertstrasse 6
|8200 Schaffhausen
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 52 624 08 45
|E-mail:
|info@bbbiotech.com
|Internet:
|www.bbbiotech.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0038389992
|WKN:
|A0NFN3
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Mailand, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1282827
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1282827 18-Feb-2022 CET/CEST
