19.07.2019 07:00:09
DGAP-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report
Media release of July 19, 2019
Interim report of BB Biotech AG as at June 30, 2019
BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report
BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) today published its interim report as at June 30, 2019, which covers the results of its business activities for the first six months of 2019.
Based on the consolidated accounts of BB Biotech AG, net profit for the period ended June 30, 2019 amounted to CHF 554 mn (loss of CHF 70 mn in H1 2018). For an investment company, the reported profit reflects the performance of the stocks that it holds in its portfolio.
BB Biotech AG's interim report as at June 30, 2019 can be downloaded at www.bbbiotech.com.
