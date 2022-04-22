22.04.2022 07:00:19

DGAP-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report

BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 of the SIX Listing Rules
April 22, 2022

BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) today published its interim report as at March 31, 2022, which covers the results of its business activities for the first three months of 2022.

Based on the consolidated accounts of BB Biotech AG, net loss for the period ended March 31, 2022 amounted to CHF 300 mn (profit of CHF 221 mn in the same period 2021). For an investment company, the results reflect the share price development of the companies held in the portfolio.

The interim report as at March 31, 2022 is available under report.bbbiotech.ch/Q122 or www.bbbiotech.com.


For further information:

Media Relations
Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland, tel. +41 44 267 67 00
Tanja Chicherio, tch@bellevue.ch

www.bbbiotech.com

Company profile

BB Biotech AG is an investment company with its registered office in Schaffhausen/Switzerland and listed on the Swiss, German and Italian stock exchanges. It has invested in innovative drug developers headquartered primarily in the US and Western Europe. BB Biotech is one of the world's largest investors in this sector. BB Biotech relies on the long-standing experience of its distinguished Board of Directors and the investment research skills of the experienced investment management team of Bellevue Asset Management AG when making its investment decisions.

