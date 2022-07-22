DGAP-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report

DGAP-Ad-hoc: BB Biotech AG / Key word(s): Interim Report

BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report



22-Jul-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

July 22, 2022

BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report

BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) today published its interim report as at June 30, 2022, which covers the results of its business activities for the first six months of 2022.

Based on the consolidated accounts of BB Biotech AG, net loss for the period ended June 30, 2022 amounted to CHF 533 mn (profit of CHF 349 mn in H1 2021). In the second quarter a loss of CHF 233 mn (profit of CHF 129 mn in the corresponding period of the previous year) was incurred. For an investment company, the reported profit reflects the performance of the stocks that it holds in its portfolio.

BB Biotech AGs interim report as at June 30, 2022 is available under report.bbbiotech.ch/Q222 or www.bbbiotech.com.

Company profile

BB Biotech AG is an investment company with its registered office in Schaffhausen/Switzerland and listed on the Swiss, German and Italian stock exchanges. It has invested in innovative drug developers headquartered primarily in the US and Western Europe. BB Biotech is one of the worlds largest investors in this sector. The competent Board of Directors with its long-standing experience set the investment strategy and guidelines. Investment decisions are taken by the experienced investment management team of Bellevue Asset Management AG based on their extensive investment research.