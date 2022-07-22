|
DGAP-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report
BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report
BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) today published its interim report as at June 30, 2022, which covers the results of its business activities for the first six months of 2022.
Based on the consolidated accounts of BB Biotech AG, net loss for the period ended June 30, 2022 amounted to CHF 533 mn (profit of CHF 349 mn in H1 2021). In the second quarter a loss of CHF 233 mn (profit of CHF 129 mn in the corresponding period of the previous year) was incurred. For an investment company, the reported profit reflects the performance of the stocks that it holds in its portfolio.
BB Biotech AGs interim report as at June 30, 2022 is available under report.bbbiotech.ch/Q222 or www.bbbiotech.com.
For further information:
Media Relations
Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland, tel. +41 44 267 67 00
www.bbbiotech.com
Company profile
