DGAP-Adhoc: Bechtle AG: Q1 EBT very significantly above expectations

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bechtle AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Quarter Results

Bechtle AG: Q1 EBT very significantly above expectations



27-Apr-2022 / 08:46 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

Bechtle AG: Q1 EBT very significantly above expectations

Neckarsulm, 27 April 2022 - In the first quarter of the year, Bechtle AG's earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to 73 million, preliminary numbers suggest, an increase of some 19% over the previous year (61.0 million). This very positive development is in no small part due to special effects on the debit side for the same period last year, which have been largely absent in the current year. All in all, preliminary earnings are very significantly above the analysts' consensus estimate of around 64 million derived by Bechtle AG itself. Despite the ongoing supply bottlenecks, revenue from January to March rose by some 7% to around 1,379 million (previous year: 1,291.4 million). The EBT margin grew accordingly to an expected 5.3%.

Bechtle AG will publish its statement on the 1st quarter including the finalised figures on 12 May 2022.



Contact:

Bechtle AGInvestor RelationsMartin LinkTelephone: +49 7132 981-4149ir@bechtle.com