02.03.2022 12:50:36
DGAP-Adhoc: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Dividend proposal of the Executive Board for the 2021 financial year
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Dividend
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Dividend proposal of the Executive Board for the 2021 financial year
This proposal for the appropriation of profit by the Executive Board is to be submitted to the Annual General Meeting for resolution on the appropriation of distributable profit after the adoption of the audited annual financial statements of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft for the 2021 financial year. Subject to the Supervisory Board's review of the proposal for the appropriation of profit at its financial statements meeting on March 22, 2022, as well as an affirmative vote by the shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on May 18, 2022, based on the Company's preliminary, unaudited consolidated financial statements for the 2021 financial year, the proposed dividend of EUR 0.22 per dividend-bearing share with regard to the ratio between the thereof resulting total dividend payments of around EUR 2.1 million and the consolidated profit corresponds to a payout ratio of approximately 56% (payout ratio for the 2020 financial year: approx. 100%). The dividend policy published by Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft continues to provide for the distribution of at least 50% of the consolidated profit per financial year to the shareholders if the necessary conditions are met.
Further information about the 2021 financial year will be published according to plan on March 24, 2022 with the 2021 Annual Report.
The financial figure "consolidated profit" referred to in this information and used in the Annual Reports of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft published on the Company's website www.berentzen-gruppe.de/en/ corresponds to the figure "profit or loss" related to the Group within the meaning of the definition of the applicable accounting framework of International Accounting Standard (IAS) 1.7 in conjunction with IAS 1.8 (total income less expenses, excluding the components of other comprehensive income).
Information regarding the issuer of this announcement
ISIN: DE0005201602
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
02-March-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
|Ritterstraße 7
|49740 Haselünne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)5961 502-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)5961 502-550
|E-mail:
|ir@berentzen.de
|Internet:
|www.berentzen-gruppe.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005201602
|WKN:
|520160
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1292435
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1292435 02-March-2022 CET/CEST
