12.04.2022 13:15:52

DGAP-Adhoc: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Interim Report for Q1 2022 / Preliminary business figures as of March 31, 2022

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Interim Report for Q1 2022 / Preliminary business figures as of March 31, 2022

12-Apr-2022 / 13:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Haselünne, April 12, 2022

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Interim Report for Q1 2022 / Preliminary business figures as of March 31, 2022

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, which is listed on the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0005201602), expects for the first quarter of the 2022 financial year, based on preliminary business figures available today, a normalised consolidated operating profit (consolidated EBIT) of EUR 1.2 million (Q1 2021: EUR 0.5 million) and a normalised consolidated operating profit before depreciation and amortisation (consolidated EBITDA) of EUR 3.2 million (Q1 2021: EUR 2.7 million), each adjusted for exceptional effects. Consolidated revenues are expected to amount to EUR 36.1 million (Q1 2021: EUR 31.4 million).

The significant increase in revenues in the first quarter of the 2022 financial year is due to the mostly less restrictive Corona regulations compared to the same period of the previous year. The consolidated EBIT, which increased by EUR 0.7 million compared to the first quarter of the 2021 financial year and thus more than doubled, is the result of an improved gross profit despite first energy and material price increases that have already occurred.

For the further course of the 2022 financial year, the company continues to expect high, significantly increasing cost burdens as early as the second quarter as a result of massive energy and material price increases as well as disrupted supply chains due to the effects of the global coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Against this background, the company is maintaining unchanged the forecast for the 2022 financial year with respect to the income-related performance indicators published at the beginning of February 2022 and with the 2021 Annual Report at the end of March 2022. According to this forecast, the Berentzen Group expects a normalised consolidated EBIT in a range of EUR 5.0 million to EUR 8.0 million (2021: EUR 6.7 million), a normalised consolidated EBITDA in a range of EUR 14.0 million to EUR 17.0 million (2021: EUR 15.4 million) and consolidated revenues in a range of EUR 154.0 million to EUR 162.0 million (2021: EUR 146.1 million) for the financial year 2022.

The preliminary business figures for the first quarter of the 2022 financial year of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft are subject to review by the Supervisory Board's Finance and Audit Committee. The final business figures and further information on the first quarter of the 2022 financial year will be published as scheduled on May 3, 2022 with the Interim Report for Q1 2022.

For an explanation of the aforementioned income-related performance indicators, reference is made to the 2021 Annual Report of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft published on the corporate website www.berentzen-gruppe.de (see page 129 f. in the German language version and page 126 f. in the English language version), which is available at the following link: www.berentzen-gruppe.de/investoren/berichte/ (German language version), www.berentzen-gruppe.de/en/investors/reports (English language version).

Information regarding the issuer of this announcement

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft with its registered office in Haselünne, Germany, is a listed company in the beverages industry operating in the following segments: Spirits, Non-alcoholic Beverages, and Fresh Juice Systems.

ISIN: DE0005201602
WKN: 520160
Ticker symbol: BEZ
Listings: Regulated Market (General Standard) in Frankfurt, XETRA
OTC trading in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
Ritterstr. 7
49740 Haselünne, Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 59 61 502 0
Fax: +49 (0) 59 61 502 268
E-Mail: berentzen@berentzen.de
Internet: www.berentzen-gruppe.de/en/

Contact
Axel Kuipers
Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Telefon: +49 (0) 5961 502 220
Mobil: +49 (0) 173 532 5282
Telefax: +49 (0) 5961 502 550
E-Mail: ir@berentzen.de

12-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
Ritterstraße 7
49740 Haselünne
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5961 502-0
Fax: +49 (0)5961 502-550
E-mail: ir@berentzen.de
Internet: www.berentzen-gruppe.de
ISIN: DE0005201602
WKN: 520160
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1326465

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1326465  12-Apr-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1326465&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Berentzen-Gruppe AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Berentzen-Gruppe AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Berentzen-Gruppe AG 6,44 -1,23% Berentzen-Gruppe AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinssorgen und Ukraine-Krieg im Fokus: US-Börsen fester -- ATX im Minus -- DAX reduziert Verluste -- Asiens Handel endet uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt im Dienstagshandel nach. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX erobert eine wichtige psychologische Marke zurück. Die US-Börsen verbuchen am Dienstag Gewinne. An den größten Börsen in Asien zeigte sich am Dienstag keine einheitliche Tendenz.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen