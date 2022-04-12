|
12.04.2022 13:15:52
DGAP-Adhoc: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Interim Report for Q1 2022 / Preliminary business figures as of March 31, 2022
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Interim Report for Q1 2022 / Preliminary business figures as of March 31, 2022
The significant increase in revenues in the first quarter of the 2022 financial year is due to the mostly less restrictive Corona regulations compared to the same period of the previous year. The consolidated EBIT, which increased by EUR 0.7 million compared to the first quarter of the 2021 financial year and thus more than doubled, is the result of an improved gross profit despite first energy and material price increases that have already occurred.
For the further course of the 2022 financial year, the company continues to expect high, significantly increasing cost burdens as early as the second quarter as a result of massive energy and material price increases as well as disrupted supply chains due to the effects of the global coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Against this background, the company is maintaining unchanged the forecast for the 2022 financial year with respect to the income-related performance indicators published at the beginning of February 2022 and with the 2021 Annual Report at the end of March 2022. According to this forecast, the Berentzen Group expects a normalised consolidated EBIT in a range of EUR 5.0 million to EUR 8.0 million (2021: EUR 6.7 million), a normalised consolidated EBITDA in a range of EUR 14.0 million to EUR 17.0 million (2021: EUR 15.4 million) and consolidated revenues in a range of EUR 154.0 million to EUR 162.0 million (2021: EUR 146.1 million) for the financial year 2022.
The preliminary business figures for the first quarter of the 2022 financial year of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft are subject to review by the Supervisory Board's Finance and Audit Committee. The final business figures and further information on the first quarter of the 2022 financial year will be published as scheduled on May 3, 2022 with the Interim Report for Q1 2022.
For an explanation of the aforementioned income-related performance indicators, reference is made to the 2021 Annual Report of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft published on the corporate website www.berentzen-gruppe.de (see page 129 f. in the German language version and page 126 f. in the English language version), which is available at the following link: www.berentzen-gruppe.de/investoren/berichte/ (German language version), www.berentzen-gruppe.de/en/investors/reports (English language version).
Information regarding the issuer of this announcement
ISIN: DE0005201602
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
12-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
|Ritterstraße 7
|49740 Haselünne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)5961 502-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)5961 502-550
|E-mail:
|ir@berentzen.de
|Internet:
|www.berentzen-gruppe.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005201602
|WKN:
|520160
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1326465
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1326465 12-Apr-2022 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Berentzen-Gruppe AG
|6,44
|-1,23%
