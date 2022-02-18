DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Changes in the management board

DGAP-Ad-hoc: bet-at-home.com AG / Key word(s): Personnel

bet-at-home.com AG: Changes in the management board



Düsseldorf, 18 February 2022. The supervisory board of bet-at-home.com AG today appointed Mr. Marco Falchetto as a member of the management board of bet-at-home.com AG. Mr. Falchetto has broad experience regarding online sports betting and online casino. He worked for many years as a manager and consultant for various companies in the industry.

Mr. Franz Ömer, who co-founded the bet-at-home Group in 1999, will leave the management board upon the regular expiration of his appointment at the end of February 2022 at his own request. At the same time, Mr. Michael Quatember will also leave the management board upon the regular expiration of his appointment and at his own request.



About bet-at-home:

The bet-at-home.com AG Group is active in the domain of online sports betting and online gaming. With 5.5 million registered customers, the company (which is listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange) represents, together with its subsidiaries, one of the most popular gaming providers within the European Union. bet-at-home has companies in Germany, Austria, Malta and Gibraltar. The Group holds various licenses via its Maltese companies for online sports betting and online gaming. The licenses allow the company to organize and market online sports betting and online casinos. Since 2009, bet-at-home.com AG has been a part of the Betclic Everest SAS Group, which is a leading French Group in the domain of online sports betting and online gaming. bet-at-home is certified according to ISO/IEC 27001:2013 for all Group companies in Germany, Austria and Malta.



Contact:

Klaus Fahrnberger

Head of Investor Relations

+49 211 545 598 77

ir@bet-at-home.com

www.bet-at-home.ag