DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Consolidated equity of bet-at-home.com AG increases by EUR 13.11 million as a result of the deconsolidation of bet-at-home.com Entertainment Ltd. as of June 30, 2022.
DGAP-Ad-hoc: bet-at-home.com AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Report
On December 22, 2021, bet-at-home.com AG (hereinafter also referred to as the "Company") announced that, as a result of the discontinuation of the online casino in Austria, it is not possible to continue the Maltese bet-at-home.com Entertainment Ltd. in which the Company indirectly holds all shares.
As a result, winding up proceedings ('winding up by the court') were initiated.
The competent court in Malta has approved the execution of the winding-up proceedings.
Therefore bet-at-home.com Entertainment Ltd. is no longer to be consolidated in bet-at-home.com AG's consolidated half-year financial report (consolidated financial statements) as of June 30, 2022.
As a result of the deconsolidation, consolidated equity will increase by EUR 13.11 million to EUR 27.67 million on a preliminary and unaudited basis as of June 30, 2022, having no effect on profit or loss. As of December 31, 2021, consolidated equity amounted to EUR 17.04 million.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|bet-at-home.com AG
|Tersteegenstrasse 30
|40474 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 211 545 598 77
|Fax:
|+49 211 545 598 78
|E-mail:
|ir@bet-at-home.com
|Internet:
|www.bet-at-home.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A0DNAY5
|WKN:
|A0DNAY
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1400411
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|bet-at-home.com AG
|10,42
|-2,80%
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten den Montagshandel oberhalb der Nulllinie beenden. Die US-Märkte steigen am Montag ebenfalls an. Die asiatischen Börsen starteten höher in die neue Woche.