DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Forecast for the fiscal year 2022

DGAP-Ad-hoc: bet-at-home.com AG / Key word(s): Forecast

bet-at-home.com AG: Forecast for the fiscal year 2022



09-Feb-2022 / 19:22 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Düsseldorf, 9 February 2022. bet-at-home.com AG had previously disclosed the termination of its online casino offering in Austria, the adoption of a restructuring plan and the winding-up of Malta-based bet-at-home.com Entertainment Ltd. (see the disclosures pursuant to Art. 17 MAR dated October 18, December 10 and December 22, 2021).

Considering the effects resulting from this, the management board expects consolidated gross betting and gaming revenue in the range of EUR 50 million to EUR 60 million in the fiscal year 2022 for the bet-at-home.com AG Group. For fiscal year 2022, a near-balanced EBITDA of the bet-at-home.com AG Group is expected in a range between EUR -2 million and EUR 2 million.

Any potential deconsolidation effects of the Malta-based bet-at-home.com Entertainment Ltd. have not yet been taken into account.



About bet-at-home:

The bet-at-home.com AG Group is active in the domain of online sports betting and online gaming. With 5.5 million registered customers, the company (which is listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange) represents, together with its subsidiaries, one of the most popular gaming providers within the European Union. bet-at-home has companies in Germany, Austria, Malta and Gibraltar. The Group holds various licenses via its Maltese companies for online sports betting and online gaming. The licenses allow the company to organize and market online sports betting and online casinos. Since 2009, bet-at-home.com AG has been a part of the Betclic Everest SAS Group, which is a leading French Group in the domain of online sports betting and online gaming. bet-at-home is certified according to ISO/IEC 27001:2013 for all Group companies in Germany, Austria and Malta.



Contact:

Klaus Fahrnberger

Head of Investor Relations

+49 211 545 598 77

ir@bet-at-home.com

www.bet-at-home.ag