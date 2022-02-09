|
09.02.2022 19:22:22
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Forecast for the fiscal year 2022
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: bet-at-home.com AG / Key word(s): Forecast
Düsseldorf, 9 February 2022. bet-at-home.com AG had previously disclosed the termination of its online casino offering in Austria, the adoption of a restructuring plan and the winding-up of Malta-based bet-at-home.com Entertainment Ltd. (see the disclosures pursuant to Art. 17 MAR dated October 18, December 10 and December 22, 2021).
Considering the effects resulting from this, the management board expects consolidated gross betting and gaming revenue in the range of EUR 50 million to EUR 60 million in the fiscal year 2022 for the bet-at-home.com AG Group. For fiscal year 2022, a near-balanced EBITDA of the bet-at-home.com AG Group is expected in a range between EUR -2 million and EUR 2 million.
Any potential deconsolidation effects of the Malta-based bet-at-home.com Entertainment Ltd. have not yet been taken into account.
About bet-at-home:
