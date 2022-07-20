DGAP-Adhoc: Bike24 Holding AG: Adjustment of guidance for fiscal year 2022

DGAP-Ad-hoc: BIKE24 Holding AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

Bike24 Holding AG: Adjustment of guidance for fiscal year 2022



20-Jul-2022 / 17:07 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Bike24 Holding AG: Adjustment of guidance for fiscal year 2022 Dresden, July 20, 2022 // Bike24 Holding AG (the "Company"), one of the leading online retailers around cycling, revises its guidance for the fiscal year 2022 as a result of a further deterioration of macroeconomic conditions during the second quarter. This trend has continued since the beginning of the third quarter. Previously, the Company's guidance of March 30, 2022 assumed revenue growth of +10% to +17% and an adjusted EBITDA margin between +9% and +10% for the current fiscal year. This guidance was specified upon publication of the results for the first quarter of 2022 in May 2022 to the effect that, due to the difficult overall macroeconomic situation, results at the lower end of the forecast ranges were expected. Since the end of March 2022, the macroeconomic conditions have deteriorated further. Therefore, the Company now assumes that consumer sentiment will be negatively impacted for the longer term because of the adverse macroeconomic conditions. With regard to the business performance, the Company now expects revenue growth of -5% to +5% and an adjusted EBITDA margin between +3% and +6% for the fiscal year 2022. For the definition of the alternative performance measure "adjusted EBITDA margin", the Company refers to the related definition in its Annual Report 2021, which has been published on the Company's website. Notifying person: Alexander Weiss, General Counsel Contact person for inquiries of investors and analysts: Moritz Verleger Head of Investor Relations ir@bike24.net Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



Certain statements contained in this release may constitute 'forward-looking statements' that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of the words 'may,' 'will,' 'should,' 'plan,' 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'believe,' 'intend,' 'project,' or 'aim,' or the negative of these words or other variations of these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, forecasts, estimates, projections, opinions or plans that, by their nature, are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and contingencies that are subject to change. The Company does not and will not give any assurance that any forward-looking statement will be achieved or prove to be accurate. Actual future business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may differ materially from those projected or anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Subject to applicable legal requirements, neither the Company nor any other person intends to update, review, revise or revise any forward-looking statements in this release to reflect actual events or developments, whether as a result of new information becoming available, new developments occurring in the future or otherwise, nor does it undertake any such obligation. 20-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

