|
13.05.2022 14:35:47
DGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: Bilfinger decides to start the share buyback program of up to EUR 100 million from July 1, 2022
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bilfinger SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
With the approval by the Supervisory Board, the Executive Board resolved today to start a new share buyback program from July 1, 2022. Under the program, a maximum of up to 4,103,732 treasury shares of Bilfinger SE may be acquired via the stock exchange at a maximum acquisition price (excluding incidental acquisition costs) of EUR 100 million. The program will run no longer than until March 17, 2023.
Thus, Bilfinger SE is making use of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on May 11, 2022, according to which shares may be repurchased until May 10, 2027 in an amount of up to 10% of the capital stock of the Company existing at the time the resolution was adopted and subject to the proviso that the shares to be purchased under this authorization, together with other shares in the Company which the Company previously purchased and still holds or which are attributable to the Company pursuant to Sections 71d and 71e AktG, will at no time account for more than 10% of the capital stock of Bilfinger SE. The Company currently holds 203,924 treasury shares from previous share buyback programs (approx. 0.50% of capital stock).
The repurchased shares may be used for all purposes permitted under the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on May 11, 2022. The shares may also be cancelled.
The share buyback will be oriented on the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Bilfinger SE reserves the right to cancel the program at any time.
13-May-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bilfinger SE
|Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
|68163 Mannheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0621) 459-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0621) 459-23 66
|E-mail:
|ir@bilfinger.com
|Internet:
|http://www.bilfinger.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005909006
|WKN:
|590900
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1352237
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1352237 13-May-2022 CET/CEST
