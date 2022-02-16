|
16.02.2022 16:44:54
DGAP-Adhoc: Biotest AG: Biotest exceeds Revenue guidance 2021
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
The depreciation at the end of the 2021 financial year for the plasmatic coagulation factor VIII deteriorated the operating result by 40.1 million. The background to this is that the manufacturing process of Biotest preparations is a co- production. In the production of immunoglobulins, the precursor of factor VIII is always produced as well. However, the demand for coagulation factors cannot keep up with the enormous demand for immunoglobulins, especially since in the therapeutic field, Factor VIII plasma proteins also compete for use with synthetically produced drugs such as recombinant, half-life extended factor concentrates or non-coagulation factor therapies. Without this one-off effect of the impairment, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amount to - 7.0 million in 2021. Biotest has thus achieved the original EBIT guidance of March 2021, adjusted for the one-off effect, of - 5 to - 10 million.
Biotest will publish final results for the Financial Year 2021 and the annual report on March 24, 2022.
Biotest AG
Disclaimer
Ordinary shares: securities' ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201
Contact:
Dr. Michael Ramroth
Chief Executive Officer
Biotest AG
Landsteinerstr. 5
63303 Dreieich
Tel. +40 6103 801 225
Fax: +49 6103 801 347
michael.ramroth@biotest.com
16-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Biotest AG
|Landsteinerstraße 5
|63303 Dreieich
|Germany
|Phone:
|0 61 03 - 8 01-0
|Fax:
|0 61 03 - 8 01-150
|E-mail:
|investor_relations@biotest.de
|Internet:
|http://www.biotest.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005227235, DE0005227201
|WKN:
|522723, 522720
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1281442
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1281442 16-Feb-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Biotest AG Vz.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Biotest AG Vz.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Biotest AG Vz.
|36,70
|-0,27%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Protokoll: Wall Street schlussendlich stabil -- ATX schließt knapp in Grün -- DAX zum Handelsschluss im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich mit Gewinnen
Nach der Veröffentlichung des Fed-Protokolls konnten die Verluste an den US-Märkten reduziert werden. Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Mittwoch letztendlich leicht aufwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex stand derweil tiefer. In Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte deutlich nach oben.