16.02.2022 16:44:54

DGAP-Adhoc: Biotest AG: Biotest exceeds Revenue guidance 2021

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Biotest AG: Biotest exceeds Revenue guidance 2021

16-Feb-2022 / 16:44 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Ad-hoc RELEASE
Announcement according to Article 17 European Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Biotest exceeds Revenue guidance 2021

Dreieich, 16 February 2022. According to preliminary and not yet audited figures, Biotest AG increased its revenues by more than 6.5 % to 515.6 million in fiscal year 2021, compared to 484.2 million in the previous year. The increase in sales, which is above the full-year guidance, is primarily due to the strong demand for immunoglobulins and the marketing authorisation in France for the human intravenous immunoglobulin preparation Intratect(R).

The depreciation at the end of the 2021 financial year for the plasmatic coagulation factor VIII deteriorated the operating result by 40.1 million. The background to this is that the manufacturing process of Biotest preparations is a co- production. In the production of immunoglobulins, the precursor of factor VIII is always produced as well. However, the demand for coagulation factors cannot keep up with the enormous demand for immunoglobulins, especially since in the therapeutic field, Factor VIII plasma proteins also compete for use with synthetically produced drugs such as recombinant, half-life extended factor concentrates or non-coagulation factor therapies. Without this one-off effect of the impairment, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amount to - 7.0 million in 2021. Biotest has thus achieved the original EBIT guidance of March 2021, adjusted for the one-off effect, of - 5 to - 10 million.

Biotest will publish final results for the Financial Year 2021 and the annual report on March 24, 2022.


Biotest Aktiengesellschaft
Board of Management

Biotest AG
Landsteinerstr. 5
D-63303 Dreieich
www.biotest.com

Disclaimer
This document contains forward-looking statements on overall economic development as well as on the business, earnings, financial and assets position of Biotest AG and its subsidiaries. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, forecasts and expectations of the company and are thus subject to risks and elements of uncertainty that could result in significant deviation of actual developments from expected developments. The forward-looking statements are only valid at the time of publication. Biotest does not intend to update the forward-looking statements and assumes no obligation to do so.

About Biotest
Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumins based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. In addition Biotest develops monoclonal antibodies in the indications of cancer of plasma cells and systemic lupus erythematosus which are produced by recombinant technologies. Biotest has more than 1,900 employees worldwide. The preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the Frankfurt stock exchange.

IR contact
Dr. Monika Buttkereit
phone: +49-6103-801-4406
email: investor_relations@biotest.de

PR contact
Dirk Neumüller
phone: +49-6103-801-269
email: pr@biotest.com

Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.com

Ordinary shares: securities' ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201
Preference shares: securities' ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235
Listing: Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
Open Market: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg/ Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate


Contact:
Dr. Michael Ramroth
Chief Executive Officer
Biotest AG
Landsteinerstr. 5
63303 Dreieich
Tel. +40 6103 801 225
Fax: +49 6103 801 347
michael.ramroth@biotest.com

16-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Biotest AG
Landsteinerstraße 5
63303 Dreieich
Germany
Phone: 0 61 03 - 8 01-0
Fax: 0 61 03 - 8 01-150
E-mail: investor_relations@biotest.de
Internet: http://www.biotest.de
ISIN: DE0005227235, DE0005227201
WKN: 522723, 522720
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1281442

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1281442  16-Feb-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1281442&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Biotest AG Vz.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Biotest AG Vz.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Biotest AG Vz. 36,70 -0,27% Biotest AG Vz.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Protokoll: Wall Street schlussendlich stabil -- ATX schließt knapp in Grün -- DAX zum Handelsschluss im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich mit Gewinnen
Nach der Veröffentlichung des Fed-Protokolls konnten die Verluste an den US-Märkten reduziert werden. Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Mittwoch letztendlich leicht aufwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex stand derweil tiefer. In Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte deutlich nach oben.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen