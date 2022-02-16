DGAP-Adhoc: Biotest AG: Biotest exceeds Revenue guidance 2021

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Biotest AG: Biotest exceeds Revenue guidance 2021



Dreieich, 16 February 2022. According to preliminary and not yet audited figures, Biotest AG increased its revenues by more than 6.5 % to 515.6 million in fiscal year 2021, compared to 484.2 million in the previous year. The increase in sales, which is above the full-year guidance, is primarily due to the strong demand for immunoglobulins and the marketing authorisation in France for the human intravenous immunoglobulin preparation Intratect(R).

The depreciation at the end of the 2021 financial year for the plasmatic coagulation factor VIII deteriorated the operating result by 40.1 million. The background to this is that the manufacturing process of Biotest preparations is a co- production. In the production of immunoglobulins, the precursor of factor VIII is always produced as well. However, the demand for coagulation factors cannot keep up with the enormous demand for immunoglobulins, especially since in the therapeutic field, Factor VIII plasma proteins also compete for use with synthetically produced drugs such as recombinant, half-life extended factor concentrates or non-coagulation factor therapies. Without this one-off effect of the impairment, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amount to - 7.0 million in 2021. Biotest has thus achieved the original EBIT guidance of March 2021, adjusted for the one-off effect, of - 5 to - 10 million.

Biotest will publish final results for the Financial Year 2021 and the annual report on March 24, 2022.



About Biotest

Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumins based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. In addition Biotest develops monoclonal antibodies in the indications of cancer of plasma cells and systemic lupus erythematosus which are produced by recombinant technologies. Biotest has more than 1,900 employees worldwide. The preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the Frankfurt stock exchange.



