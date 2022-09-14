DGAP-Adhoc: Bitcoin Group SE announces preliminary figures for the first half of 2022 and adjusts full-year guidance

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast

Bitcoin Group SE announces preliminary figures for the first half of 2022 and adjusts full-year guidance



14-Sep-2022 / 11:14 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Herford, September 14, 2022 - Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91) has closed the first half of 2022 with revenues of EUR 5.6 million, according to preliminary figures. In the first half of 2021, revenues amounted to EUR 17.7 million. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) decreased to EUR 2.7 million, compared to EUR 14.4 million in the same period of the previous year. The decline in revenues and earnings was mainly due to lower demand for cryptocurrencies and related transaction revenues on the Bitcoin.de trading platform operated by the subsidiary futurum bank AG.



As a result of the decline in the price of the held crypto assets, a corresponding write-down has also been made on the purchase prices of the Company's own holdings in accordance with the lowest value principle.

Taking into account the worsening market conditions, Bitcoin Group SE had to adjust its ambitious targets for fiscal year 2022, which foresaw a slight decline in revenues and EBITDA in the upper single-digit million range. The Company now assumes a strong decline in revenues. EBITDA is expected to be in the lower single-digit million range.



Contact:

Bitcoin Group SE

Marco Bodewein

Nordstraße 14

32051 Herford

Email: ir2022@bitcoingroup.com

Phone: +49.5221.69435.20

Fax: +49.5221.69435.25

Website: www.bitcoingroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Sara Pinto

Phone: +49.89.1250903-30

Email: pi@crossalliance.de

Website: www.crossalliance.de