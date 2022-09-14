|
14.09.2022 11:14:43
DGAP-Adhoc: Bitcoin Group SE announces preliminary figures for the first half of 2022 and adjusts full-year guidance
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast
Bitcoin Group SE announces preliminary figures for the first half of 2022 and adjusts full-year guidance
Herford, September 14, 2022 - Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91) has closed the first half of 2022 with revenues of EUR 5.6 million, according to preliminary figures. In the first half of 2021, revenues amounted to EUR 17.7 million. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) decreased to EUR 2.7 million, compared to EUR 14.4 million in the same period of the previous year. The decline in revenues and earnings was mainly due to lower demand for cryptocurrencies and related transaction revenues on the Bitcoin.de trading platform operated by the subsidiary futurum bank AG.
Taking into account the worsening market conditions, Bitcoin Group SE had to adjust its ambitious targets for fiscal year 2022, which foresaw a slight decline in revenues and EBITDA in the upper single-digit million range. The Company now assumes a strong decline in revenues. EBITDA is expected to be in the lower single-digit million range.
Investor Relations Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bitcoin Group SE
|Nordstrasse 14
|32051 Herford
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49.5221.69435.20
|Fax:
|+49.5221.69435.25
|E-mail:
|ir2022@bitcoingroup.com
|Internet:
|www.bitcoingroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1TNV91
|WKN:
|A1TNV9
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1442015
|
