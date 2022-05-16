|
DGAP-Adhoc: Bitcoin Group SE pays a dividend for the first time since its IPO
Bitcoin Group SE pays a dividend for the first time since its IPO
Bitcoin Group SE pays a dividend for the first time since its IPO
Bitcoin Group SE's Annual Report 2021 is expected to be published tomorrow, Tuesday.
