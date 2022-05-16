DGAP-Adhoc: Bitcoin Group SE pays a dividend for the first time since its IPO

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): Dividend

Bitcoin Group SE pays a dividend for the first time since its IPO



16-May-2022 / 20:28 CET/CEST

Herford, 16 May 2022 The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91) have decided in their Supervisory Board Meeting today to propose to the Annual General Meeting, which will take place on 1 July 2022, the payment of a dividend for the financial year 2021 of EUR 0.10 per no-par value share entitled to dividend. This corresponds to a total distribution of EUR 0.5 million. Bitcoin Group SE's Annual Report 2021 is expected to be published tomorrow, Tuesday.

