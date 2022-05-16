16.05.2022 20:28:58

DGAP-Adhoc: Bitcoin Group SE pays a dividend for the first time since its IPO

Herford, 16 May 2022 The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91) have decided in their Supervisory Board Meeting today to propose to the Annual General Meeting, which will take place on 1 July 2022, the payment of a dividend for the financial year 2021 of EUR 0.10 per no-par value share entitled to dividend. This corresponds to a total distribution of EUR 0.5 million.

Bitcoin Group SE's Annual Report 2021 is expected to be published tomorrow, Tuesday.


Contact:
Bitcoin Group SE
Marco Bodewein
Nordstraße 14
32051 Herford
E-Mail: ir2022@bitcoingroup.com
Tel.: +49.5221.69435.20
Telefax: +49.5221.69435.25
Website: www.bitcoingroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Jens Jüttner
Tel.: +49.89.1250903-30
E-Mail: jj@crossalliance.de

Language: English
