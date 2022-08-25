DGAP-Adhoc: Blue Cap AG: Revised forecast for the current financial year

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Blue Cap AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

Blue Cap AG: Revised forecast for the current financial year



25-Aug-2022 / 18:45 CET/CEST

Munich, 25 August 2022 Blue Cap AG ("Blue Cap") expects higher sales for the current financial year than originally assumed. Based on the forecast prepared for the second half of 2022, the Management Board of Blue Cap assumes that consolidated sales will be in a range of EUR 335-350 million (previously: EUR 305-325 million). The adjusted EBITDA margin(1) is expected to be in a range of 8-9% (previously: 9-10%). In absolute terms, the adjusted EBITDA for 2022 will be on the same scale as in the last forecast. The forecast was prepared against the background of the overall increase in macroeconomic uncertainties.

The increase in the sales forecast is due in particular to the passing on of the increased material and energy prices as well as an overall robust operational development, which the Blue Cap expects to continue in the coming months. The Management Board also assumes that the adjusted EBITDA for 2022 will be above the previous year (2021: EUR 24.6 million) with a range of EUR 27-32 million and will be approximately on the level forecasted so far for the whole year. The Management Board attributes the expectation that the absolute EBITDA in the second half of 2022 will not increase to the same extent as sales to further cost increases that are now foreseeable and can only be passed on to customers partially. As EBITDA will grow at a lower rate than sales, the expected adjusted EBITDA margin is lower than originally assumed for the year as a whole. The net debt ratio should remain below the target of 3.5 in the forecast year.

Overview of the forecast 2022

Forecast as of 25 August 2022 Forecast as of 07 March 2022 FY 2021 Sales in EUR mn 335-350 305-325 267.3 Adjusted EBITDA margin in % 8-9 9-10 9.1 Net debt ratio (including lease liabilities) in years 3.5 3.5 2.6

The new forecast is subject to further acquisitions and disposals of shareholdings. Blue Cap will publish its financial report for the first half of 2022 as planned at the end of August.

(1) Adjustments to reflect extraordinary, prior-periodic and other effects from reorganization measures and one-off effects, as well as effects arising from the purchase price allocations

About Blue Cap AG

Blue Cap AG is a capital market-listed investment company founded in 2006 and headquartered in Munich. The company invests in medium-sized companies in the B2B sector and supports them in their entrepreneurial development. These are headquartered in the DACH region, typically generate revenue of between 30 and 80 million euros and have an intact core business. Blue Cap holds mostly majority stakes in nine companies in the adhesives technology & coating technology, plastics technology, production technology, medical technology and business services sectors. The companies in the Blue Cap Group develop independently and each pursue their own growth strategies. The group currently employs around 1,300 people in Germany and other European countries. Blue Cap AG is listed on the over-the-counter market (Scale, Frankfurt and m:access, Munich; ISIN: DE000A0JM2M1; stock exchange symbol: B7E). www.blue-cap.de

