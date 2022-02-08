|
08.02.2022 20:55:21
DGAP-Adhoc: BP p.l.c.: Share Repurchases
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Share Buyback
BP p.l.c.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
08-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BP p.l.c.
|1 St James's Square
|SW1Y 4PD London
|United Kingdom
|ISIN:
|GB0007980591
|WKN:
|850517
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1278203
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1278203 08-Feb-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Nachrichten
|
06:47
|BP nach den Zahlen: Das sollten Anleger jetzt wissen (Der Aktionär)
|
01:00
|BP (BP) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
08.02.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: BP p.l.c.: Share Repurchases (EQS Group)
|
08.02.22