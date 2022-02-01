DGAP-Adhoc: BRAIN Biotech AG: BRAIN Group expands its food enzyme business with the acquisition of a majority of Breatec B.V. and Comix

DGAP-Ad-hoc: BRAIN Biotech AG / Key word(s): Takeover

BRAIN Biotech AG: BRAIN Group expands its food enzyme business with the acquisition of a majority of Breatec B.V. and Comix



BRAIN Group expands its food enzyme business with the acquisition of a majority of Breatec B.V. and Comix Zwingenberg, Germany, February 1st, 2022. BRAIN Biotech AG ("BRAIN") has acquired an initial stake of 62% in Breatec B.V. including the Comix business via Weriol Group B.V., Nieuwkuijk, Netherlands, to expand its food related enzyme business. A call/put structure has been negotiated to aquire the business in full latest until the end of the first quarter 2027. The initial purchase price is EUR 3.7 million and will be financed out of existing cash. Breatec B.V. had a turnover of around EUR 7.0 million in calendar year 2021 and was EBITDA positive. Notifying person: Michael Schneiders, Head of IR & Sustainability BRAIN Biotech AG

About BRAIN BRAIN Biotech AG ('BRAIN') is a leading European industrial biotechnology specialist with a focus on nutrition, health and the environment. As a technology and solutions provider the company supports the biologization of industries with bio-based products and processes. From contract R&D with industrial partners to advancing own disruptive incubator projects and customized enzyme products, BRAIN's broad cutting-edge biotech expertise and its agile teams are key to success.

BRAIN Biotech AG, Germany, is the parent company of the international BRAIN Group, distributing specialty B2B products like enzymes or bioactive natural products. The BRAIN Group has its own fermentation or production facilities in Germany, UK and the US, which together with the associated biotechnological solution competency complete the value chain within the group.

As a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact, BRAIN Biotech AG is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption and to actively advance common societal goals. Our products and services target at least five of the UN SDGs directly.

