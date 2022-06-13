|
13.06.2022 14:57:59
DGAP-Adhoc: Brenntag SE raises forecast for the financial year 2022
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Brenntag SE / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
Brenntag SE raises forecast for the financial year 2022
Based on the strong results in the first quarter of 2022 and the continuing positive earnings trend in the second quarter to date, as well as considering the prospects for the rest of the year, Brenntag now expects an operating EBITDA in the range of EUR 1,750 million to EUR 1,850 million for the financial year 2022 (previously: EUR 1,450 million to EUR 1,550 million).
The forecast takes into account the efficiency improvement anticipated in the course of implementing the measures resulting from Project Brenntag as well as the contribution to earnings from acquisitions already closed. It is based on the assumption that exchange rates will remain stable at the date of the forecasts publication.
Furthermore, the forecast assumes that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the geopolitical and macroeconomic environment will not deviate significantly from the currently known extent for the remainder of the year.
The interim report of Brenntag SE for the second quarter of 2022 will be published on August 10, 2022.
Essen, June 13, 2022
Contact:
13-Jun-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Brenntag SE
|Messeallee 11
|45131 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 201 6496 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 201 6496 1010
|E-mail:
|ir@brenntag.de
|Internet:
|www.brenntag.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1DAHH0
|WKN:
|A1DAHH
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1374271
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1374271 13-Jun-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Brenntag SEmehr Nachrichten
|
15:58
|Chemikalienhändler: Brenntag hebt Gewinnprognose deutlich an (Handelsblatt)
|
15:55
|ROUNDUP: Chemikalienhändler Brenntag wird optimistischer - Aktie legt zu (dpa-AFX)
|
15:15
|Chemikalienhändler Brenntag wird optimistischer und hebt Ausblick für 2022 an (dpa-AFX)
|
14:57
|DGAP-Adhoc: Brenntag SE hebt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2022 an (EQS Group)
|
14:57
|DGAP-Adhoc: Brenntag SE raises forecast for the financial year 2022 (EQS Group)
|
13:57
|Brenntag SE : Brenntag SE raises forecast for the financial year 2022 (Investegate)
|
10.06.22
|DGAP-DD: Brenntag SE deutsch (EQS Group)
|
10.06.22
|DGAP-DD: Brenntag SE english (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Brenntag SEmehr Analysen
|02.06.22
|Brenntag Buy
|Baader Bank
|26.05.22
|Brenntag Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.05.22
|Brenntag Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.05.22
|Brenntag Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.05.22
|Brenntag Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.06.22
|Brenntag Buy
|Baader Bank
|26.05.22
|Brenntag Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.05.22
|Brenntag Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.05.22
|Brenntag Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.05.22
|Brenntag Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.06.22
|Brenntag Buy
|Baader Bank
|26.05.22
|Brenntag Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.05.22
|Brenntag Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.05.22
|Brenntag Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.05.22
|Brenntag Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.11.21
|Brenntag Reduce
|Baader Bank
|13.10.21
|Brenntag Reduce
|Baader Bank
|15.09.21
|Brenntag Reduce
|Baader Bank
|10.08.21
|Brenntag Reduce
|Baader Bank
|26.07.21
|Brenntag Reduce
|Baader Bank
|11.05.22
|Brenntag Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.03.22
|Brenntag Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.03.22
|Brenntag Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.03.22
|Brenntag Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.02.22
|Brenntag Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Brenntag SE </