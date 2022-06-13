DGAP-Adhoc: Brenntag SE raises forecast for the financial year 2022

13.06.2022 14:57:59

Brenntag SE raises forecast for the financial year 2022

Brenntag SE raises forecast for the financial year 2022

Brenntag SE raises forecast for the financial year 2022

The Board of Management of Brenntag SE (ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0), the global market leader in chemicals and ingredients distribution, today decided to raise the forecast for operating EBITDA for the financial year 2022 previously published on March 9, 2022 and confirmed on May 11, 2022.

Based on the strong results in the first quarter of 2022 and the continuing positive earnings trend in the second quarter to date, as well as considering the prospects for the rest of the year, Brenntag now expects an operating EBITDA in the range of EUR 1,750 million to EUR 1,850 million for the financial year 2022 (previously: EUR 1,450 million to EUR 1,550 million).

The forecast takes into account the efficiency improvement anticipated in the course of implementing the measures resulting from Project Brenntag as well as the contribution to earnings from acquisitions already closed. It is based on the assumption that exchange rates will remain stable at the date of the forecasts publication.

Furthermore, the forecast assumes that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the geopolitical and macroeconomic environment will not deviate significantly from the currently known extent for the remainder of the year.

The interim report of Brenntag SE for the second quarter of 2022 will be published on August 10, 2022.

Essen, June 13, 2022


Forward-looking statements
This communication may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on the current assumptions and forecasts of Brenntag SEs management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results, the financial position, the development or the business performance of the company to differ materially from the estimates given here. These factors include the ones described by Brenntag in published reports. These reports are available at www.brenntag.com. The company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements and adapt them in line with future events or developments.

Contact:
Brenntag SE
Thomas Altmann, Senior Vice President Corporate Investor Relations
Telephone: +49 201 6496 2100
Email: thomas.altmann@brenntag.de

