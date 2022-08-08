DGAP-Adhoc: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Preliminary revenue significantly increases to 75.1 million in H1 2022 with adjusted EBITDA of 26.9 million (35.9% margin); Forecast 2022 confirmed

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Brockhaus Technologies AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Preliminary Results

Brockhaus Technologies AG: Preliminary revenue significantly increases to 75.1 million in H1 2022 with adjusted EBITDA of 26.9 million (35.9% margin); Forecast 2022 confirmed



Frankfurt am Main, August 8, 2022.

Brockhaus Technologies AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42, Brockhaus Technologies) generated preliminary revenue before PPA of 75.1 million in the first half of 2022, which corresponds to +234% growth as compared to the previous years period H1 2021. Adjusted EBITDA grew overproportionally by +954% compared to the previous years period to 26.9 million, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 35.9% (H1 2021: 11.4%). Adjusted EBIT grew by +1,467% compared to the previous year to 25.1 million. Free cash flow before taxes amounted to 16.0 million (H1 2021: 1.7 million).

Before adjustments, preliminary revenue is 73.2 million (H1 2021: 22.5 million) with EBITDA of 24.7 million (H1 2021: 1.8 million) and EBIT of 15.0 million (H1 2021: -2.6 million). EBIT is affected especially by PPA amortizations.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for the cost of acquisition of subsidiaries, cost of equity transactions and share-based payments. Adjusted EBIT is defined as earnings before interest and tax, also adjusted for the cost of acquisition of subsidiaries, cost of equity transactions and share-based payments. Revenue, EBITDA and EBIT are additionally adjusted for effects resulting from purchase price allocations (PPA). Further information on alternative performance measures can be found from page 86 onwards in our annual report 2021.

The increase is predominantly driven by the inclusion of Bikeleasings revenue and earnings in H1 2022, which in the previous year period H1 2021 was not part of Brockhaus Technologies yet. The number of bicycles faciliated through the Bikeleasing platform in H1 2022 increased by +40% as compared to the previous year period to around 61,000.

Without the inclusion of Bikeleasing, growth related to the segments that were already part of the group in the previous year period H1 2021 would have amounted to +2%, however, with a record-high order backlog which in total stands +46% above the previous year reporting date June 30, 2021.

As communicated on May 2, 2022, with the publication of the annual report 2021, Brockhaus Technologies expects revenue before PPA of between 140 150 million at an adjusted EBITDA margin of 35% for fiscal year 2022. On the basis of the operating development in H1 2022, management confirms this forecast.

The financial figures stated in this disclosure are preliminary and unaudited. The half-year financial report H1 2022 of Brockhaus Technologies will be published on Monday, August 15, 2022. The earnings call H1 2022 is also scheduled for Monday at 04:00pm CET.



