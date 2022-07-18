DGAP-Adhoc: CANCOM SE: Cancellation of acquired treasury shares and capital reduction

DGAP-Ad-hoc: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

CANCOM SE: Cancellation of acquired treasury shares and capital reduction Munich, Germany, 18 July 2022 - The Executive Board of CANCOM SE has today resolved, subject to the pending approval of the Supervisory Board, to cancel the 3,176,151 treasury shares held by the Company and to reduce the share capital by the corresponding amount of 3,176,151.00. CANCOM had acquired these treasury shares as part of the "Share Buyback Programme 2021" in the period from 20 October 2021 up to and including 17 June 2022 on the basis of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 26 June 2019. This corresponds to approximately 8.24 percent of the company's share capital. The share capital of currently 38,548,001 amounts to 35,371,850.00 after the capital reduction and is divided into 35,371,850 no-par value shares with an amount of the share capital of 1.00 attributable to each share. Notifying Company:

CANCOM SE, Erika-Mann-Strasse 69, 80636 Munich

ISIN DE0005419105, Frankfurt Stock Exchange (MDAX, TecDAX, Prime Standard) Contact / Notifying person:

Sebastian Bucher, Manager Investor Relations

+49 (0)89 540545193

