DGAP-Adhoc: CANCOM SE: Cancellation of acquired treasury shares and capital reduction

18.07.2022 13:22:19

18-Jul-2022 / 13:22 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, Germany, 18 July 2022 - The Executive Board of CANCOM SE has today resolved, subject to the pending approval of the Supervisory Board, to cancel the 3,176,151 treasury shares held by the Company and to reduce the share capital by the corresponding amount of 3,176,151.00. CANCOM had acquired these treasury shares as part of the "Share Buyback Programme 2021" in the period from 20 October 2021 up to and including 17 June 2022 on the basis of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 26 June 2019. This corresponds to approximately 8.24 percent of the company's share capital. The share capital of currently 38,548,001 amounts to 35,371,850.00 after the capital reduction and is divided into 35,371,850 no-par value shares with an amount of the share capital of 1.00 attributable to each share.

