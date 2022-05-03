|
03.05.2022 19:58:14
DGAP-Adhoc: CANCOM SE: Preliminary figures for first quarter 2022 show revenue down 10.8 percent but EBITDA up 6.2 percent. Executive Board lowers forecast for 2022.
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Change in Forecast
CANCOM SE: Preliminary figures for first quarter 2022 show revenue down 10.8 percent but EBITDA up 6.2 percent. Executive Board lowers forecast for 2022.
Munich, Germany, 3 May 2022 - According to the preliminary figures available today, the CANCOM Group achieved Group revenue of 300.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. This corresponds to a decline of 10.8 percent compared to the same period last year (prior year: 337.2 million). In contrast, Group gross profit rose by 4.3 percent to 109.5 million in the first quarter of 2022 (prior year: 104.9 million) and also Group EBITDA was 6.2 percent higher than the prior year's figure at 27.2 million (prior year: 25.6 million). The EBITDA margin for the first quarter of 2022 improved accordingly to 9.0 percent (prior year: 7.6 percent). At 17.3 million, Group EBITA in the first quarter of 2022 was above the prior year's figure, too (prior year: 16.9 million).
Due to the fact that, contrary to expectations, the supply chain situation is not improving but worsening, in particular due to permanent lockdowns in Asia, as well as the macroeconomic environment, the Executive Board of CANCOM SE is changing the annual forecast for some key financial figures for the financial year 2022.
The full interim announcement of CANCOM Group for the first quarter of 2022 will be published on 12 May 2022 on the website www.cancom.de in the Investors section.
Notifying Company:
Contact / Notifying person:
Note on Alternative Performance Measures:
03-May-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CANCOM SE
|Erika-Mann-Straße 69
|80636 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-(0)89/54054-0
|Fax:
|+49-(0)89/54054-5119
|E-mail:
|info@cancom.de
|Internet:
|http://www.cancom.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005419105
|WKN:
|541910
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1342659
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1342659 03-May-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CANCOM SEmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu CANCOM SEmehr Analysen
|04.05.22
|CANCOM Buy
|Warburg Research
|04.05.22
|CANCOM Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.03.22
|CANCOM Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.03.22
|CANCOM Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.03.22
|CANCOM Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.22
|CANCOM Buy
|Warburg Research
|04.05.22
|CANCOM Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.03.22
|CANCOM Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.03.22
|CANCOM Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.03.22
|CANCOM Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.22
|CANCOM Buy
|Warburg Research
|04.05.22
|CANCOM Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.03.22
|CANCOM Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.03.22
|CANCOM Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.03.22
|CANCOM Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.03.22
|CANCOM Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|12.11.21
|CANCOM Halten
|DZ BANK
|28.10.21
|CANCOM Hold
|Warburg Research
|13.08.21
|CANCOM Halten
|DZ BANK
|07.07.21
|CANCOM Halten
|DZ BANK
|12.05.21
|CANCOM Halten
|DZ BANK
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CANCOM SE
|38,06
|-8,24%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Zinsentscheid: Feiertagsbedingt ruhiger Handel in Asien - Börsen in China höher
In China und Hongkong zeigen sich die Börsen freundlich. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierten zur Wochenmitte schwächer. Die US-Börsen verbuchten nach dem Fed-Zinsentscheid Gewinne.