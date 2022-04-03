03.04.2022 17:13:27

DGAP-Adhoc: CENIT AG acquires majority stake in ISR Information Products AG

CENIT AG acquires majority stake in ISR Information Products AG

Stuttgart, April 03, 2022 - CENIT Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN: DE0005407100) today signed a purchase agreement for the acquisition of 74.9% of the shares in ISR Information Products AG. By this deal both companies intend to combine their competencies in the field of document logistics and information management.

CENIT is going to finance the purchase price of about EUR 28 million partly from existing liquid funds and partly through bank loans. For the remaining 25.1% shares, CENIT had insured a call option as well as preferential purchase rights, and the sellers will be granted put options. The purchase of the shares is subject to reservation of the approval by the Federal Cartel Office.

ISR Information Products AG, headquartered in Braunschweig, offers software products and
IT solutions in the areas of analytics, process digitalization and application management. ISR is present in Germany with six locations, 200 employees and, according to preliminary figures, generated revenues of EUR 22.8 million and EBIT of EUR 3.2 million in the fiscal year 2021. ISR will keep its company name with the addition "a CENIT company".

As a result of the acquisition, CENIT is raising its guidance significantly and now expects sales of approx. EUR 170 million for the 2022 fiscal year with an estimated EBIT of approx. EUR 9 million.

