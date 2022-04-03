|
03.04.2022 17:13:27
DGAP-Adhoc: CENIT AG acquires majority stake in ISR Information Products AG
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CENIT AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Investment
CENIT AG acquires majority stake in ISR Information Products AG
Stuttgart, April 03, 2022 - CENIT Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN: DE0005407100) today signed a purchase agreement for the acquisition of 74.9% of the shares in ISR Information Products AG. By this deal both companies intend to combine their competencies in the field of document logistics and information management.
CENIT is going to finance the purchase price of about EUR 28 million partly from existing liquid funds and partly through bank loans. For the remaining 25.1% shares, CENIT had insured a call option as well as preferential purchase rights, and the sellers will be granted put options. The purchase of the shares is subject to reservation of the approval by the Federal Cartel Office.
ISR Information Products AG, headquartered in Braunschweig, offers software products and
As a result of the acquisition, CENIT is raising its guidance significantly and now expects sales of approx. EUR 170 million for the 2022 fiscal year with an estimated EBIT of approx. EUR 9 million.
Contact:
03-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CENIT AG
|Industriestraße 52 - 54
|70565 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)711 78 25 - 30
|Fax:
|+49 (0)711 78 25 - 4000
|E-mail:
|aktie@cenit.de
|Internet:
|www.cenit.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005407100
|WKN:
|540710
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1318695
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1318695 03-Apr-2022 CET/CEST
