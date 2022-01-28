|
28.01.2022 11:24:58
DGAP-Adhoc: CENIT AG AD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT: PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2021 DISTINCTLY BETTER THAN EXPECTED
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CENIT AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast
Release of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Stuttgart, January 28, 2022: After analyzing the preliminary results of the CENIT Group during the still ongoing year-end closing process, the latest forecast for the 2021 fiscal year has been distinctly exceeded.
Group sales are presumably expected to be approximately within the forecast range of 153 million EUR to 155 million EUR and will thus probably be above the forecast range of 6.0 million EUR to 6.3 million EUR EBIT.
Accordingly, the forecast result of 152.0 million EUR and 4.9 million EUR in EBIT would be exceeded.
Sales in the previous year amounted to 147.2 million EUR and 3.6 million EUR in EBIT.
The reason for the anticipated positive deviation from the forecast is mainly due to a change in the high-margin additional sales of proprietary software solutions.
All figures are preliminary and unaudited. The final figures and the audited annual and consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2021 will be published on March 31, 2022.
CENIT AG
Contact:
CENIT AG
Tanja Marinovic
Investor Relations
Industriestrasse 52-54
D-70565 Stuttgart
Phone:+49 711 78 25-33 20
Fax:+49 711 78 25 44-43 20
E-Mail: aktie@cenit.de
|
1274211 28-Jan-2022 CET/CEST
