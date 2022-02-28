DGAP-Adhoc: CEWE planning its thirteenth consecutive dividend increase:

DGAP-Ad-hoc: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Dividend

CEWE planning its thirteenth consecutive dividend increase:



28-Feb-2022 / 20:13 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CEWE planning its thirteenth consecutive dividend increase

Oldenburg, 28 February 2022. The Board of Management of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE0005403901) resolved in its meeting of today to propose to the Supervisory Board, on the basis of the preliminary unaudited figures for the 2021 financial year, to raise the dividend to 2.35 euros per eligible share (dividend for the 2020 financial year: 2.30 euros).

CEWE concluded the 2021 financial year with a strong result: According to preliminary calculations, the group turnover is 692.8 million euros (group turnover 2020: 727.3 million euros), the EBIT of 72.2 million euros again reached a level significantly above that of the last pre-Corona year 2019 (EBIT 2019: EUR 56.8 million; EBIT 2020: EUR 79.7 million).

Subsequent to the adoption of the audited accounts, a proposal for the appropriation of distributable profits is to be submitted to the Annual General Meeting for a resolution to be taken on the appropriation of net retained profits. Subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board in its meeting on the financial statements on 23 March 2022 and of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 15 June 2022, the dividend now proposed at 2.35 euros a share is equivalent to a dividend yield of 2.3% based on the current share price of 101.80 euros (Xetra closing price February 28, 2022). It is the thirteenth consecutive dividend increase as well as being the highest dividend in the history of the company. This makes CEWE one of the few German companies to be able to consistently raise dividends over a period covering so many years.

CEWE will be presenting all the audited annual financial statements at the Annual Report and analysts' press conference on 31 March 2022.

Notifier: Axel Weber, Head of Investor Relations, CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA