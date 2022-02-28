|
28.02.2022 20:13:17
DGAP-Adhoc: CEWE planning its thirteenth consecutive dividend increase:
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Dividend
CEWE planning its thirteenth consecutive dividend increase
Oldenburg, 28 February 2022. The Board of Management of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE0005403901) resolved in its meeting of today to propose to the Supervisory Board, on the basis of the preliminary unaudited figures for the 2021 financial year, to raise the dividend to 2.35 euros per eligible share (dividend for the 2020 financial year: 2.30 euros).
CEWE concluded the 2021 financial year with a strong result: According to preliminary calculations, the group turnover is 692.8 million euros (group turnover 2020: 727.3 million euros), the EBIT of 72.2 million euros again reached a level significantly above that of the last pre-Corona year 2019 (EBIT 2019: EUR 56.8 million; EBIT 2020: EUR 79.7 million).
Subsequent to the adoption of the audited accounts, a proposal for the appropriation of distributable profits is to be submitted to the Annual General Meeting for a resolution to be taken on the appropriation of net retained profits. Subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board in its meeting on the financial statements on 23 March 2022 and of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 15 June 2022, the dividend now proposed at 2.35 euros a share is equivalent to a dividend yield of 2.3% based on the current share price of 101.80 euros (Xetra closing price February 28, 2022). It is the thirteenth consecutive dividend increase as well as being the highest dividend in the history of the company. This makes CEWE one of the few German companies to be able to consistently raise dividends over a period covering so many years.
CEWE will be presenting all the audited annual financial statements at the Annual Report and analysts' press conference on 31 March 2022.
Notifier: Axel Weber, Head of Investor Relations, CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
28-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
|Meerweg 30-32
|26133 Oldenburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)441 40 4-1
|Fax:
|+49 (0)441 40 4-42 1
|E-mail:
|IR@cewe.de
|Internet:
|www.cewe.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005403901
|WKN:
|540390
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1290475
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1290475 28-Feb-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaAmehr Nachrichten
|
20:20
|DGAP-News: CEWE planning its thirteenth consecutive dividend increase (EQS Group)
|
20:20
|DGAP-News: CEWE plant dreizehnte Dividendensteigerung in Folge (EQS Group)
|
20:13
|DGAP-Adhoc: CEWE planning its thirteenth consecutive dividend increase: (EQS Group)
|
20:13
|DGAP-Adhoc: CEWE plant dreizehnte Dividendensteigerung in Folge (EQS Group)
|
15:57
|DGAP-CMS: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
15:57
|DGAP-CMS: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
21.02.22
|DGAP-CMS: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
21.02.22
|DGAP-CMS: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)