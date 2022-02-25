25.02.2022 10:02:26

DGAP-Adhoc: Change in forecast for the 2021/2022 financial year

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Change in forecast for the 2021/2022 financial year

25-Feb-2022 / 10:02 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The forecast for the 2021/2022 financial year published with the group management report on June 30, 2021 with a net loss for the year in the range of EUR 12,000 thousand to EUR 17,000 thousand no longer seems achievable. Due to the sporting elimination in the knockout playoffs round of the UEFA Europa League yesterday night and the associated loss of income therewith, Borussia Dortmund is now forecasting a net loss for the year of between EUR 17,000 thousand and EUR 24,000 thousand as of June 30, 2022 .

Due to the strong dependence on the further course of the Covid-19 pandemic, there is still a major forecast risk. Statements on the future development of the company are therefore characterized by a high degree of uncertainty, although the economic prospects are based on slight optimism.

The full 2021/2022 half-yearly financial report will be available for download from 28 February 2022 under " Publications" at http://aktie.bvb.de/eng.

Dortmund, 25th February 2022

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH
 

Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

25-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746
Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746
E-mail: aktie@bvb.de
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1288369

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1288369  25-Feb-2022 CET/CEST

