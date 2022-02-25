|
25.02.2022 10:02:26
DGAP-Adhoc: Change in forecast for the 2021/2022 financial year
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
The forecast for the 2021/2022 financial year published with the group management report on June 30, 2021 with a net loss for the year in the range of EUR 12,000 thousand to EUR 17,000 thousand no longer seems achievable. Due to the sporting elimination in the knockout playoffs round of the UEFA Europa League yesterday night and the associated loss of income therewith, Borussia Dortmund is now forecasting a net loss for the year of between EUR 17,000 thousand and EUR 24,000 thousand as of June 30, 2022 .
Due to the strong dependence on the further course of the Covid-19 pandemic, there is still a major forecast risk. Statements on the future development of the company are therefore characterized by a high degree of uncertainty, although the economic prospects are based on slight optimism.
The full 2021/2022 half-yearly financial report will be available for download from 28 February 2022 under " Publications" at http://aktie.bvb.de/eng.
Dortmund, 25th February 2022
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations
25-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
|44137 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|0231/ 90 20 - 2746
|Fax:
|0231/ 90 20 - 852746
|E-mail:
|aktie@bvb.de
|Internet:
|www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005493092
|WKN:
|549309
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1288369
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1288369 25-Feb-2022 CET/CEST
