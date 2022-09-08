|
08.09.2022 12:02:47
DGAP-Adhoc: Change in the CEO position of Exasol AG
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Exasol AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Change in the CEO position of Exasol AG
Nuremberg, 08.09.2022 Aaron Auld, CEO of Exasol, will step down from his mandate for personal reasons effective from September 30th, 2022. This has been mutually agreed between Aaron Auld and Exasols Supervisory Board today. Aaron Auld was originally appointed until November 2024.
The Supervisory Board will immediately start the search for a successor in the CEO position. Until one is identified, Jan-Dirk Henrich CFO and COO of Exasol will act as Speaker of the Executive Board.
Investor relations contact:
Exasol AG
Christoph Marx
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +49 911 2399 114
E-Mail: ir@exasol.com
08-Sep-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EXASOL AG
|Neumeyerstraße 22-26
|90411 Nuremberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.exasol.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LR9G9
|WKN:
|A0LR9G
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1438313
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1438313 08-Sep-2022 CET/CEST
