08.09.2022 12:02:47

DGAP-Adhoc: Change in the CEO position of Exasol AG

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Exasol AG / Key word(s): Personnel
08-Sep-2022 / 12:02 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nuremberg, 08.09.2022 Aaron Auld, CEO of Exasol, will step down from his mandate for personal reasons effective from September 30th, 2022. This has been mutually agreed between Aaron Auld and Exasols Supervisory Board today. Aaron Auld was originally appointed until November 2024.
The Supervisory Board will immediately start the search for a successor in the CEO position. Until one is identified, Jan-Dirk Henrich CFO and COO of Exasol will act as Speaker of the Executive Board.

Investor relations contact:
Exasol AG
Christoph Marx
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +49 911 2399 114
E-Mail: ir@exasol.com

 

Language: English
Company: EXASOL AG
Neumeyerstraße 22-26
90411 Nuremberg
Germany
Internet: www.exasol.com
ISIN: DE000A0LR9G9
WKN: A0LR9G
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1438313

 
