DGAP-Adhoc: Changes in the Management Board of fashionette AG

Changes in the Management Board of fashionette AG

Dusseldorf, 31 March 2022.

Dusseldorf, 31 March 2022. Yesterday evening, Daniel Raab, CEO of fashionette AG (ISIN DE000A2QEFA1 / WKN A2QEFA), informed the company's Supervisory Board that due to personal reasons he will resign on 30 September 2022.

The Supervisory Board will promptly discuss and decide on a solution for finding the successor.

