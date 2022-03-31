DGAP-Adhoc: Changes in the Management Board of fashionette AG

DGAP-Ad-hoc: fashionette AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Dusseldorf, 31 March 2022. Yesterday evening, Daniel Raab, CEO of fashionette AG (ISIN DE000A2QEFA1 / WKN A2QEFA), informed the company's Supervisory Board that due to personal reasons he will resign on 30 September 2022. The Supervisory Board will promptly discuss and decide on a solution for finding the successor. fashionette AG Investor Relations

