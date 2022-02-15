|
15.02.2022 12:48:22
DGAP-Adhoc: Changes in the Managing Board of Coreo AG
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Coreo AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Changes in the Managing Board of Coreo AG
The Supervisory Board of Coreo AG and its sole CEO Marin N. Marinov therefore mutually agreed in its meeting today the premature termination of his Management Board contract, which originally was scheduled to run until 31 December 2022. As of 28 February 2022, CEO Marin N. Marinov will resign from his position on the Management Board as well as from all management mandates held in subsidiaries and associated companies of Coreo AG.
The Supervisory Board of Coreo AG thanks Mr Marinov for his extraordinary commitment to the development of the present Coreo.
In addition, the Supervisory Board decided today to appoint Mr Dennis Gothan as the new Managing Board of Coreo AG with effect from 1 March 2022. The appointment will initially run until 31.12.2024.
In addition, the Managing Board is to be expanded by a Chief Financial Officer to a total of two members. The Supervisory Board is working to recruit this position in the short term.
End of ad hoc news
About Coreo AG
Coreo AG
Andrea Glaab
Investor Relations
Grüneburgweg 18
D-60322 Frankfurt a. M.
ir@coreo.de
T: +49 (0) 69-21 93 96-0
15-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Coreo AG
|Grüneburgweg 18
|60322 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 2193 96-0
|Fax:
|+49 69 2193 96-150
|E-mail:
|ir@coreo.de
|Internet:
|www.coreo.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0B9VV6
|WKN:
|A0B9VV
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1280748
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1280748 15-Feb-2022 CET/CEST
