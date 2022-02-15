DGAP-Adhoc: Changes in the Managing Board of Coreo AG

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Coreo AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Frankfurt am Main - 15. Februar 2022 - Coreo AG (WKN: A0B9VV): Marin N. Marinov, CEO of Coreo AG, informed the Supervisory Board that he will no longer be available for an additional term on the Management Board. In the future, he will devote himself to other tasks outside of Coreo.

The Supervisory Board of Coreo AG and its sole CEO Marin N. Marinov therefore mutually agreed in its meeting today the premature termination of his Management Board contract, which originally was scheduled to run until 31 December 2022. As of 28 February 2022, CEO Marin N. Marinov will resign from his position on the Management Board as well as from all management mandates held in subsidiaries and associated companies of Coreo AG.

The Supervisory Board of Coreo AG thanks Mr Marinov for his extraordinary commitment to the development of the present Coreo.

In addition, the Supervisory Board decided today to appoint Mr Dennis Gothan as the new Managing Board of Coreo AG with effect from 1 March 2022. The appointment will initially run until 31.12.2024.

In addition, the Managing Board is to be expanded by a Chief Financial Officer to a total of two members. The Supervisory Board is working to recruit this position in the short term.

About Coreo AG

Coreo AG, with headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, is a dynamically growing real estate company with a focus on German commercial and residential real estate. The company invests in properties with significant potential to increase in value where there is a requirement for development, preferably in medium-sized centres. The objective is to build up an efficiently managed, high-yield property portfolio.

Coreo AGAndrea GlaabInvestor RelationsGrüneburgweg 18D-60322 Frankfurt a. M.ir@coreo.deT: +49 (0) 69-21 93 96-0