DGAP-Adhoc: CLIQ Digital raises sales and earnings guidance for 2022

Based on the very good business development year-to-date in all regions, the Management Board of CLIQ Digital AG expects to exceed the previously announced outlook for the financial year 2022. Accordingly, the Management Board of CLIQ Digital AG has decided today to adjust and increase its revenue, paid memberships, marketing spend and EBITDA forecasts for the financial year 2022.

Despite the economic downturn, CLIQ Digital AG now expects to generate revenue in excess of 250 million (previously: more than 210 million), representing a growth rate of at least 67% compared to 2021. The number of paid memberships as at the 31 December 2022 is now expected to be over 2 million (previously: between 1.7 and 1.8 million). The marketing spend is now forecasted to exceed 90 million (previously: more than 70 million) and EBITDA is expected to be above 38 million (previously: more than 33 million) representing at least 40% growth compared to the prior year. All other expectations for 2022 remain unchanged.

The new forecast for the financial year 2022 has been drawn up on the basis of the prevailing market environment and assumes no deterioration in conditions, in particular due to the war in the Ukraine and its consequences for the global economy.

The communicated medium-term targets up to 2025 remain unaffected by the forecast adjustment.