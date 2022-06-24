|
24.06.2022 08:58:19
DGAP-Adhoc: Compleo decides to commercialize its patents on calibration-compliant charging by licensing them to third parties
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Key word(s): Patent
Ad hoc announcement on Friday, June 24, 2022
Compleo decides to commercialize its patents on calibration-compliant charging by licensing them to third parties
The Management Board of Compleo Charging Solutions AG (Compleo) has decided today to commercialize two patents for the billing of charging processes required by law in Germany by licensing them in the future. Based on recent expert opinions on patent law, Compleo has reason to believe that several third parties are encroaching on the scope of protection of the devices and processes claimed in the patents with the products and services they market. Based on these findings, Compleo assumes that several manufacturers and operators of charging solutions are currently making similar unlicensed use of the patents. Compleo acquired the two patents granted in several European countries through 2031 and 2032, respectively, in the course of acquiring innogy eMobility Solutions GmbH.
The licensing planned will open up a potential additional source of revenue for Compleo for the charging stations operated in Germany in compliance with calibration law. The license income could be in the mid-6 to low-7 figure euro range in 2023 and increase annually in line with market growth until patent protection finally expires in 2032. The prerequisite for this is that the market develops as expected with regard to the expansion of the charging infrastructure in Germany. In addition, other European countries are currently dealing with the legal compliance of charging infrastructure. It is therefore possible that the technology protected by the patents will be used in other markets in Europe as well.
Compleo is currently working on the exact details of such a license model. The legal validity of the patents is being questioned by a few market participants. In principle, it is possible that market participants could bring an action for nullity against a patent that has been granted. Even if this entails a risk for the patent, Compleo currently assumes that licensing will be successful on the basis of the aforementioned expert opinions.
Whether and to what extent Compleo will be able to realize licensing income from the patents mentioned depends not only on the patent situation, but also, and in particular, on the outcome of negotiations with potential licensees. It is therefore currently not possible to provide a concrete estimate of sales and profit expectations.
24-Jun-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Compleo Charging Solutions AG
|Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a
|44309 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 231 534 923 70
|E-mail:
|ir@compleo-cs.de
|Internet:
|https://www.compleo-cs.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A2QDNX9
|WKN:
|A2QDNX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1382895
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1382895 24-Jun-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!