25.03.2022 15:52:05
DGAP-Adhoc: CompuGroup Medical agrees to acquire INSIGHT Health
Koblenz, March 25, 2022 - Today, CompuGroup Medical Deutschland AG, a 100 % subsidiary of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (the "Company"), has entered into an agreement with RLPR AG and INSIGHT Health Holding GmbH to acquire all participation in the INSIGHT Health Group.
The INSIGHT Health Group, consisting of INSIGHT Health GmbH & Co. KG, its general partner INSIGHT Health Management GmbH and Gesellschaft für statistische Gesundheitsforschung mbH, all based in Waldems, Germany, is active in the field of so-called "market intelligence analysis" of health data. With the transaction, the Company is strengthening its offering in the area of market intelligence analysis of healthcare data. In the financial year 2021, the INSIGHT Health Group generated revenues of approximately EUR 36 million.
The purchase price for the 100% participation in the INSIGHT Health Group is between EUR 61 million and EUR 63 million, depending on future corporate developments. These amounts reflect the adjustments for net debt, working capital and trade tax on the capital gain payable by the target companies.
The closing of the transaction is subject to merger control clearance by the competent authorities. The closing is expected in the course of the coming months.
