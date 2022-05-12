|
12.05.2022 16:06:33
DGAP-Adhoc: Coreo AG completes capital increase with success
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Coreo AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Real Estate
Inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Ad hoc announcement)
Frankfurt am Main 12. May 2022 - Coreo AG successfully completed the capital increase from authorised capital resolved on 19. April 2022. All in all, 5,011,560 new shares were placed with subscription right shareholders and institutional investors at a price of 1.10 euros per share. It is intended that the net issue proceeds from the capital increase will be a. o. used to finance further property acquisitions.
The new shares are fully entitled to profit participation for the Financial Year 2021.
End of AD HOC
About Coreo AG
Contact:Coreo AG
Andrea Glaab
Investor Relations
Grüneburgweg 18
D-60322 Frankfurt a. M.
ir@coreo.de
T: +49 (0) 69-21 93 96-0
12-May-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Coreo AG
|Grüneburgweg 18
|60322 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 2193 96-0
|Fax:
|+49 69 2193 96-150
|E-mail:
|ir@coreo.de
|Internet:
|www.coreo.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0B9VV6
|WKN:
|A0B9VV
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1351297
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1351297 12-May-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Coreo AGmehr Nachrichten
|
12.05.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: Coreo AG schließt Kapitalerhöhung erfolgreich ab (EQS Group)
|
12.05.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: Coreo AG completes capital increase with success (EQS Group)
|
11.05.22
|DGAP-News: Coreo AG publishes consolidated figures (IFRS) for 2021 (EQS Group)
|
11.05.22
|DGAP-News: Coreo AG gibt Konzernzahlen (IFRS) für 2021 bekannt (EQS Group)
|
29.04.22
|Coreo AG : Original-Research: Coreo AG (von GBC AG): Management Interview (Investegate)
|
19.04.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: Coreo AG: Durchführung einer Kapitalerhöhung beschlossen (EQS Group)
|
19.04.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: Coreo AG: Resolution to carry out a capital increase (EQS Group)
|
30.03.22
|DGAP-News: Coreo AG expands Managing Board and appoints Michael Tegeder as Chief Financial Officer (EQS Group)