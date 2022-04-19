DGAP-Adhoc: Coreo AG: Resolution to carry out a capital increase

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Coreo AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Real Estate

19-Apr-2022 / 09:37 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, WITHIN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR WITHIN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED. ADDITIONAL LIMITATIONS APPLY.

Frankfurt am Main,19 April 2022 - Today, the Managing Board of Coreo AG (hereinafter also referred to as the "Company") resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the share capital of the Company, making partial use of the Authorised Capital 2021 of EUR 17,540,460.00 by up to EUR 5,011,560.00 to up to EUR 22,552,020.00 by issuing up to 5,011,560 new no-par value bearer shares with a notional interest in the share capital of EUR 1.00 per share ("New Shares") against cash contributions. The New Shares shall be issued at the lowest issue price of EUR 1.00 per New Share. With effect from 1 January 2021 (inclusive), the New Shares shall carry dividend rights.

The New Shares will be offered to the shareholders of the Company by way of indirect subscription rights. Shareholders will be able to subscribe to the New Shares within the subscription period (presumably from 25 April 2022 to 9 May 2022) at a ratio of 7 : 2 (seven existing shares entitle the holder to subscribe to two New Shares) at a subscription price of EUR 1.10.

The Subscription Offer will be made without a prospectus in accordance with section 3 no. 2 of the German Securities Prospectus Act ("WpPG"). On 21 April 2022, a securities information sheet prepared in accordance with section 4 of the WpPG is expected to be published. Trading in subscription rights on the stock exchange is not planned.

The Managing Board may offer New Shares not subscribed for by shareholders on the basis of the subscription right within the subscription period to selected investors at the subscription price of EUR 1.10, also in parallel with the subscription offer, within the framework of a private placement (non-public offer).

The subscription offer is expected to be published in the Bundesanzeiger (Federal Gazette) on 22 April 2022. mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG, Gräfelfing, will provide support in terms of the securities.

It is intended that the net proceeds from the capital increase will serve to strengthen the Company's capitalisation. With the funds accruing to it from the Offering, the Company plans to primarily establish further subsidiaries and/or acquire (majority) shareholdings and to enable these and, if applicable, the existing majority shareholdings to acquire corresponding portfolio properties, developed and undeveloped land as well as the construction of buildings through loans or the granting of loans in order to expand the commercial and residential real estate portfolio.



About Coreo AG:

Coreo AG, with headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, is a dynamically growing real estate company with a focus on German commercial and residential real estate. The company invests in properties with significant potential to increase in value where there is a requirement for development, preferably in medium-sized centres. The objective is to build up an efficiently managed, high-yield property portfolio.

