30.03.2022 16:46:47
DGAP-Adhoc: Coreo AG: Supervisory Board appoints Michael Tegeder as Chief Financial Officer
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Coreo AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Coreo AG: Supervisory Board appoints Michael Tegeder as Chief Financial Officer
Frankfurt am Main/Germany - 30 March 2022 - The Supervisory Board of Coreo AG (WKN (German securities identification code): A0B9VV)) appointed Mr Michael Tegeder (43) as a further member of the company's Managing Board with responsibility for the financial area at its meeting today. With effect from 1 July 2022, Mr Tegeder will assume his duties at Coreo AG.
About Coreo AG
Coreo AG
Andrea Glaab
Investor Relations
Grüneburgweg 18
D-60322 Frankfurt a. M.
ir@coreo.de
T: +49 (0) 69-21 93 96-0
30-March-2022 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Coreo AG
|Grüneburgweg 18
|60322 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 2193 96-0
|Fax:
|+49 69 2193 96-150
|E-mail:
|ir@coreo.de
|Internet:
|www.coreo.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0B9VV6
|WKN:
|A0B9VV
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1314543
