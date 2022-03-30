DGAP-Adhoc: Coreo AG: Supervisory Board appoints Michael Tegeder as Chief Financial Officer

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Coreo AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Coreo AG: Supervisory Board appoints Michael Tegeder as Chief Financial Officer

Frankfurt am Main/Germany - 30 March 2022 - The Supervisory Board of Coreo AG (WKN (German securities identification code): A0B9VV)) appointed Mr Michael Tegeder (43) as a further member of the company's Managing Board with responsibility for the financial area at its meeting today. With effect from 1 July 2022, Mr Tegeder will assume his duties at Coreo AG.

About Coreo AG

Coreo AG, with headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, is a dynamically growing real estate company with a focus on German commercial and residential real estate. The company invests in properties with significant potential to increase in value where there is a requirement for development, preferably in medium-sized centres. The objective is to build up an efficiently managed, high-yield property portfolio.

