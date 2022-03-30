30.03.2022 16:46:47

DGAP-Adhoc: Coreo AG: Supervisory Board appoints Michael Tegeder as Chief Financial Officer

Coreo AG: Supervisory Board appoints Michael Tegeder as Chief Financial Officer

Coreo AG: Supervisory Board appoints Michael Tegeder as Chief Financial Officer

Frankfurt am Main/Germany - 30 March 2022 - The Supervisory Board of Coreo AG (WKN (German securities identification code): A0B9VV)) appointed Mr Michael Tegeder (43) as a further member of the company's Managing Board with responsibility for the financial area at its meeting today. With effect from 1 July 2022, Mr Tegeder will assume his duties at Coreo AG.

About Coreo AG
Coreo AG, with headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, is a dynamically growing real estate company with a focus on German commercial and residential real estate. The company invests in properties with significant potential to increase in value where there is a requirement for development, preferably in medium-sized centres. The objective is to build up an efficiently managed, high-yield property portfolio.

Contact:
Coreo AG
Andrea Glaab
Investor Relations
Grüneburgweg 18
D-60322 Frankfurt a. M.
ir@coreo.de
T: +49 (0) 69-21 93 96-0

Language: English
Company: Coreo AG
Grüneburgweg 18
60322 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 2193 96-0
Fax: +49 69 2193 96-150
E-mail: ir@coreo.de
Internet: www.coreo.de
ISIN: DE000A0B9VV6
WKN: A0B9VV
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
