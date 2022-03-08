|
08.03.2022 02:04:15
DGAP-Adhoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Changes in the Management Board and Supervisory Board
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel
Changes in the Management Board and Supervisory Board
The new Management Board team, together with the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr. Udo Giegerich, now consists of four members.
The vacancy at the level of the Supervisory Board of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. resulting from the transfer of Mr. Efremidis to the Management Board is filled with immediate effect by the appointment of Dr. Roland Folz as a new member of the Supervisory Board. Dr. Bertrand Malmendier, the former Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, takes over the chair of the Supervisory Board of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A.
Contact person:
08-March-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
|4, Rue Jean Monnet
|L-2180 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+49 69 3535630-107
|Fax:
|+49 69 3535630-299
|E-mail:
|IR@corestate-capital.com
|Internet:
|www.corestate-capital.com
|ISIN:
|LU1296758029
|WKN:
|A141J3
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1296541
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1296541 08-March-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!