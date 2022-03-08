|
08.03.2022 01:47:06
DGAP-Adhoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: publishes preliminary figures / audit procedures of auditor are ongoing
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Annual Report
CORESTATE publishes preliminary figures / audit procedures of auditor are ongoing
Luxembourg, 8. March 2022 - CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE) today announces its preliminary unaudited results for the 2021 financial year.
Audit procedures of the auditor Ernst & Young are not fully completed and ongoing with a focus on CORESTATE Bank GmbH. As a result, the publication of the audited consolidated financial statements of CORESTATE has been postponed. The company expects the audited consolidated financial statements to be published promptly, but no later than 31 March 2022.
The company has already prepared the 2021 annual financial statements in full and firmly believes that the ongoing audit procedures will have no impact on the stated figures.
08-March-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
|4, Rue Jean Monnet
|L-2180 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+49 69 3535630-107
|Fax:
|+49 69 3535630-299
|E-mail:
|IR@corestate-capital.com
|Internet:
|www.corestate-capital.com
|ISIN:
|LU1296758029
|WKN:
|A141J3
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1296537
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1296537 08-March-2022 CET/CEST
