DGAP-Adhoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: publishes preliminary figures / audit procedures of auditor are ongoing

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: publishes preliminary figures / audit procedures of auditor are ongoing

Luxembourg, 8. March 2022 - CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE) today announces its preliminary unaudited results for the 2021 financial year.

Audit procedures of the auditor Ernst & Young are not fully completed and ongoing with a focus on CORESTATE Bank GmbH. As a result, the publication of the audited consolidated financial statements of CORESTATE has been postponed. The company expects the audited consolidated financial statements to be published promptly, but no later than 31 March 2022.

The company has already prepared the 2021 annual financial statements in full and firmly believes that the ongoing audit procedures will have no impact on the stated figures.

Kontakt:
Dr. Kai Gregor Klinger
Chief Markets Officer
T: +49 69 3535630107 / M: +49 152 22755400
ir@corestate-capital.com

Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
4, Rue Jean Monnet
L-2180 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +49 69 3535630-107
Fax: +49 69 3535630-299
E-mail: IR@corestate-capital.com
Internet: www.corestate-capital.com
ISIN: LU1296758029
WKN: A141J3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
