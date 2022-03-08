DGAP-Adhoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: publishes preliminary figures / audit procedures of auditor are ongoing

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Annual Report

CORESTATE publishes preliminary figures / audit procedures of auditor are ongoing

Luxembourg, 8. March 2022 - CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE) today announces its preliminary unaudited results for the 2021 financial year.

Audit procedures of the auditor Ernst & Young are not fully completed and ongoing with a focus on CORESTATE Bank GmbH. As a result, the publication of the audited consolidated financial statements of CORESTATE has been postponed. The company expects the audited consolidated financial statements to be published promptly, but no later than 31 March 2022.

The company has already prepared the 2021 annual financial statements in full and firmly believes that the ongoing audit procedures will have no impact on the stated figures.

