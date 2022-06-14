14.06.2022 13:55:34

DGAP-Adhoc: Corestate makes substantial impairments in the Real Estate Debt segment

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Profit Warning
Corestate makes substantial impairments in the Real Estate Debt segment

14-Jun-2022 / 13:55 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corestate makes substantial impairments in the Real Estate Debt segment

Frankfurt, 14 June 2022 The Management Board of Corestate Capital Holding S.A. (Corestate) has decided in its meeting today to recognize impairments on the goodwill and brand value as well as a risk provision for outstanding performance fees and bridge loans of Helvetic Financial Services (HFS) in the total amount of approximately 392 million. The starting point for the Management Board was the decision of the independent fund manager (Kapitalverwaltungsgesellschaft) to suspend the redemption of unit certificates for the Stratos II fund advised by HFS until further notice and to prepare a possible restructuring and continuation of the fund. In the light of the major financial significance of the fund for HFS's short to medium-term business prospects, this subsequently leads to a strategic reassessment and adjustment of the corresponding balance sheet items. In addition, the Management Board has decided in view of the significant deterioration in the macroeconomic environment to adjust the goodwill of Corestate Bank by approximately 61 million as well.

Notifying person:
Dr. Kai Gregor Klinger
Chief Markets Officer
T: +49 69 3535630-107
M: +49 152 22755400
ir@corestate-capital.com

14-Jun-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
4, Rue Jean Monnet
L-2180 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +49 69 3535630-107
Fax: +49 69 3535630-299
E-mail: IR@corestate-capital.com
Internet: www.corestate-capital.com
ISIN: LU1296758029
WKN: A141J3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1375291

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1375291  14-Jun-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1375291&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Corestate Capital Holding S.A.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Corestate Capital Holding S.A.mehr Analysen

07.04.22 Corestate Capital Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
11.08.21 Corestate Capital Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
11.08.21 Corestate Capital Buy Kepler Cheuvreux
19.05.21 Corestate Capital Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
19.05.21 Corestate Capital buy Kepler Cheuvreux

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Corestate Capital Holding S.A. 1,47 -3,16% Corestate Capital Holding S.A.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zwischen Inflation und Rezession: ATX dreht ins Minus -- DAX gibt Gewinne ab und fällt auf rotes Terrain -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt kann seine zwischenzeitlichen Gewinne im Verlauf nicht verteidigen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es ebenfalls abwärts. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost setzte sich der Abwärtstrend nicht durchgängig fort.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen