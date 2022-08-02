|
02.08.2022 19:10:24
DGAP-Adhoc: Correction of a release from 29/07/2022, 16:50 CET/CEST - ROY Asset Holding SE: postponement of publication of the 2021 annual financial statements
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ROY Asset Holding SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Reason for the correction: Change of contact details regarding to the ad-hoc announcement of 29.07.2022
Contact:
Surasak Lelalertsuphakun
02-Aug-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ROY Asset Holding SE
|Alexander Wiegand Str. 8
|63911 Klingenberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|09372-131 227
|Fax:
|09372-131 220
|E-mail:
|Ir@royasset.eu
|Internet:
|www.royasset.de
|ISIN:
|DE000RYSE888
|WKN:
|RYSE88
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1411845
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1411845 02-Aug-2022 CET/CEST
