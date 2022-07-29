|
29.07.2022 17:40:11
DGAP-Adhoc: Covestro AG: Reduced earnings outlook for 2022
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Covestro AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Covestro reduces its forecast for EBITDA, free operating cash flow (FOCF), return on capital employed over weighted average cost of capital (ROCE over WACC) and greenhouse gas emissions, measured via CO2 equivalents, for fiscal year 2022. This is a consequence of a recent significant further increase in energy costs and a further weakening global economy.
Covestro adjusts its forecast for fiscal year 2022 as follows:
In the second quarter 2022, Covestro EBITDA was EUR 547 million, which is slightly above the previous forecast between EUR 430 million and EUR 530 million. This was supported by a faster than expected normalization of the lockdown-burdened supply chain situation in China. The consensus expected this figure to be EUR 509 million. Second quarter 2022 FOCF was EUR -462 million. This included the bonus pay-out for the fiscal year 2021 of EUR 475 Mio.
Third quarter 2022 EBITDA is expected to be between EUR 300 million and EUR 400 million.
The financial report for the second quarter 2022 will be published on August 2, 2022.
Capital market expectations are based on the average values of the latest consensus estimates of financial analysts, recently published by Vara Research on July 12, 2022.
Forward-looking statements
This ad-hoc statement may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Covestro AG. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Covestro's public reports which are available at www.covestro.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.
Contact for investors:
Ronald Köhler, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 214 6009 5098
E-mail: ronald.koehler@covestro.com
Contact for media:
Lars Boelke, Head of Media Relations
Phone: +49 1522 8860494
E-mail: lars.boelke@covestro.com
29-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Covestro AG
|Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
|51373 Leverkusen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 214 60095098
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 214 60097002
|E-mail:
|ronald.koehler@covestro.com
|Internet:
|www.covestro.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006062144
|WKN:
|606214
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1409573
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1409573 29-Jul-2022 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Covestro AGmehr Nachrichten
|
29.07.22
|NACHBÖRSE/XDAX +0,5% auf 13.551 Pkt - Covestro unter Druck (Dow Jones)
|
29.07.22
|Kunststoffhersteller: Covestro senkt erneut die Prognose (Handelsblatt)
|
29.07.22
|ROUNDUP/Hohe Energiekosten: Covestro muss bei Jahreszielen erneut zurückrudern (dpa-AFX)
|
29.07.22
|Covestro senkt die Prognose wegen hoher Energiekosten erneut (Dow Jones)
|
29.07.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: Covestro AG: Reduced earnings outlook for 2022 (EQS Group)
|
29.07.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: Covestro AG: Ergebnisausblick für 2022 gesenkt (EQS Group)
|
18.07.22
|Covestro-Aktie legt zu: Zuversicht auch bei Gasknappheit (dpa-AFX)
|
18.07.22
|DGAP-PVR: Covestro AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Covestro AGmehr Analysen
|29.07.22
|Covestro Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.07.22
|Covestro Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.07.22
|Covestro Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.07.22
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.07.22
|Covestro Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.07.22
|Covestro Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.07.22
|Covestro Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.07.22
|Covestro Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.07.22
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.07.22
|Covestro Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.07.22
|Covestro Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.07.22
|Covestro Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.07.22
|Covestro Add
|Baader Bank
|08.07.22
|Covestro Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.06.22
|Covestro Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.11.21
|Covestro Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.21
|Covestro Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.10.21
|Covestro Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.21
|Covestro Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.09.21
|Covestro Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.07.22
|Covestro Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.07.22
|Covestro Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.07.22
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|12.07.22
|Covestro Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.07.22
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Covestro AG
|31,58
|-4,16%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- Bilanzen von Amazon und Apple überraschen positiv: ATX steigt vor dem Wochenende kräftig -- DAX höher -- Asiatische Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche in sehr starker Verfassung. Auch der DAX stieg an. Am US-Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag aufwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag derweil bergab.