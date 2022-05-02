DGAP-Adhoc: CPI PROPERTY GROUP ('CPIPG') and S IMMO AG ('S IMMO') reached an agreement concerning S IMMO's support for the proposed abolishment of the voting cap and the intended takeover offe

DGAP-Ad-hoc: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Takeover

CPI PROPERTY GROUP

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254 NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD VIOLATE THE LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NEITHER AN OFFER TO EXCHANGE OR PURCHASE NOR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO EXCHANGE OR PURCHASE SHARES. Ad hoc disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation



Luxembourg, 02 May 2022 CPI PROPERTY GROUP ("CPIPG") and S IMMO AG ("S IMMO") reached an agreement concerning S IMMO's support for the proposed abolishment of the voting cap and the intended takeover offer. CPIPG and S IMMO have today reached an agreement concerning next steps in relation to CPIPG's request to convene an extraordinary shareholders' meeting of S IMMO ("EGM") to resolve on the abolishment of the voting cap and CPIPG's intention to subsequently launch a mandatory offer to the shareholders of S IMMO (the "Offer"). The key terms of the agreement are: -- CPIPG has agreed to increase the Offer price to EUR 23.50 per S IMMO share cum dividend, which S IMMO's management board considers fair; -- instead of a separate EGM, S IMMO will convene the 2022 annual general meeting (the "AGM") already for 1 June 2022, the proposed resolution on the abolishment of the voting cap will be the first item on the agenda; S IMMO's management board - with the approval of the supervisory board - supports the abolishment of the voting cap and the Offer; -- if the resolution is passed to abolish the voting cap, CPIPG will support the management's dividend proposal of EUR 0.65 per share. This means that if payment of the proposed dividend occurs prior to settlement of the Offer, S IMMO shareholders will receive the dividend payment and, provided they accept the Offer, a purchase price per S IMMO share of EUR 22.85 upon settlement of the Offer. For more details and background please refer to our Ad hoc and dislosure and corporate news issued on 14 April 2022.



Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



Notifying Person: Investor Relations



David Greenbaum

Chief Financial Officer

d.greenbaum@cpipg.com Important Information:



