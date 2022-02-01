|
01.02.2022 10:25:03
DGAP-Adhoc: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft reaches upper end of EBIT forecast range based on preliminary figures for fiscal year 2021
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Annual Results
creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft reaches upper end of EBIT forecast range based on preliminary figures for fiscal year 2021
Frankfurt am Main, February 01, 2022 - Based on preliminary, unaudited figures, creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft (WKN A2LQUA, ISIN DE000A2LQUA5, stock exchange symbol CSQ, "creditshelf") achieved a group EBIT of minus EUR 2.2 million (previous year: minus EUR 5.3 million) in the 2021 financial year. Thereby, the company reached the upper end of the improved EBIT forecast of minus EUR 3 million to minus EUR 2 million, which was adjusted upwards on November 19, 2021. Group revenues are expected to amount to EUR 7.3 million (previous year: EUR 4.9 million). This is well within creditshelf's revenue forecast of between EUR 6.0 million and EUR 8.0 million issued on March 30, 2021, as part of the annual report.
In full-year 2021, increased revenues combined with an optimized cost base and consequently reduced total expenses compared with the prior year contributed to the improvement in EBIT. In particular, personnel expenses (EUR 5.4 million, previous year: EUR 6.0 million) as well as other operating expenses (EUR 3.7 million, previous year: EUR 4.4 million) decreased. Own work capitalized amounted to EUR 0.6 million in 2021, up versus previous year's EUR 0.4 million. Driven by a strong year-end business, Q4 2021 was positive both in terms of EBITDA as well as operating cashflow.
|
1275041 01-Feb-2022 CET/CEST
