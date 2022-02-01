NEU: Krypto-Sparplan bei BISON. Einfach und stressfrei in Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. investieren.-w-
01.02.2022 10:25:03

DGAP-Adhoc: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft reaches upper end of EBIT forecast range based on preliminary figures for fiscal year 2021

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Annual Results
01-Feb-2022 / 10:25 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, February 01, 2022 - Based on preliminary, unaudited figures, creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft (WKN A2LQUA, ISIN DE000A2LQUA5, stock exchange symbol CSQ, "creditshelf") achieved a group EBIT of minus EUR 2.2 million (previous year: minus EUR 5.3 million) in the 2021 financial year. Thereby, the company reached the upper end of the improved EBIT forecast of minus EUR 3 million to minus EUR 2 million, which was adjusted upwards on November 19, 2021. Group revenues are expected to amount to EUR 7.3 million (previous year: EUR 4.9 million). This is well within creditshelf's revenue forecast of between EUR 6.0 million and EUR 8.0 million issued on March 30, 2021, as part of the annual report.

In full-year 2021, increased revenues combined with an optimized cost base and consequently reduced total expenses compared with the prior year contributed to the improvement in EBIT. In particular, personnel expenses (EUR 5.4 million, previous year: EUR 6.0 million) as well as other operating expenses (EUR 3.7 million, previous year: EUR 4.4 million) decreased. Own work capitalized amounted to EUR 0.6 million in 2021, up versus previous year's EUR 0.4 million. Driven by a strong year-end business, Q4 2021 was positive both in terms of EBITDA as well as operating cashflow.

<End of Ad hoc announcement>

Communications & IR:

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
Maximilian Franz
Head of Communications & Content
Mainzer Landstraße 33a
60329 Frankfurt
Tel.: +49 69 348 719 113
ir@creditshelf.com
www.creditshelf.com

01-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
Mainzer Landstrasse 33a
60329 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
E-mail: ir@creditshelf.com
Internet: www.creditshelf.com
ISIN: DE000A2LQUA5
WKN: A2LQUA
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1275041

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1275041  01-Feb-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1275041&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

