DGAP-Adhoc: cyan AG: Implementation of a capital increase through contributions in kind resolved

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Cyan AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

cyan AG: Implementation of a capital increase through contributions in kind resolved



21-Feb-2022 / 14:01 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Inside information acc. Article 17 MAR - Ad-Hoc Notification NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. FURTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY. cyan AG: Implementation of a capital increase through contributions in kind resolved Munich, February 21, 2022 - cyan AG today concluded an agreement with a creditor of the Company under which the creditor's claim in the amount of EUR 3,940,000.00 will be contributed to the Company by way of a capital increase against contributions in kind in exchange for 1,503,816 shares. The Company therefore intends to increase the share capital by EUR 1,503,816.00 from EUR 13,385,884.00 to EUR 14,889,700.00 by issuing 1,503,816 shares at an issue price of EUR 2.62 against a contribution in kind. Shareholders' subscription rights are excluded. The capital increase against contributions in kind is to be completed in a timely manner. Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



About cyan cyan AG (XETR: CYR) is a leading, globally active provider of intelligent cyber security solutions and platforms (BSS/OSS) for telecom companies with more than 15 years of experience in the IT industry. The company's main business areas are IT security solutions for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet providers (MNO, ISP), mobile virtual network operators (MVNO) and financial service providers. The solutions provided by cyan are integrated as white label product into the infrastructure of the business partners, who then offer them to their end customers in a B2B2C model, under their own brand. Today the group has numerous international customers, through which cyan's products are distributed to end customers. In the process cyan can offer a range of solutions along the entire value chain from platform, data optimization to cybersecurity. In addition, cyan operates its own research & development center with the aim of identifying industry trends at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. Besides Orange, cyan's customers include among others Claro Chile (América Móvil Group) as well as the telecom group Magenta (T-Mobile). Further information is available at www.cyansecurity.com. cyan AG Investor Relations: cyan AG

Tel. +49 89 71042 2073

E-Mail: ir@cyansecurity.com cyan AG Media and Press: Better Orange IR & HV AG

Tel. +49 89 88 96 906 17

E-Mail: vera.mueller@better-orange.de 21-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

