|
08.03.2022 14:47:46
DGAP-Adhoc: Delignit AG's revenue grows by 16 % to more than 68 million with EBITDA margin of 8.0% in 2021
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Delignit AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Profit Warning
Delignit AG's revenue grows by 16 % to more than 68 million with EBITDA margin of 8.0% in 2021
Blomberg, 08 March 2022. Delignit AG (ISIN DE000A0MZ4B0), a leading manufacturer of ecological, hardwood-based products and system solutions, increased its consolidated revenue to 68.3 million, thereby outperforming the previous year's revenue of 58.7 million significantly by 16 % or around 10 million in fiscal 2021, according to provisional, unaudited figures. The Delignit Group has therefore achieved the revenue guidance published in March 2021 and set a new record for revenue in a persistently challenging market environment.
Despite higher costs for raw materials and business interruptions at OEM customers affected by the semiconductor shortage, the Delignit Group EBITDA held stable at around 5.6 million (previous year: 5.6 million). The EBITDA margin is around 8.0 % of operating performance (previous year 9.8 %) and thus slightly lower than the forecasted margin of 9 %.
A guidance for fiscal 2022 is not possible at this time given the recent political developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the resulting impact on international supply chains. The Management Board is monitoring the potential risks for the company's business very closely, and is attempting to minimise these as much as possible. In light of the currently low visibility, the guidance for 2022 will be released with the full 2021 annual report in April 2022.
The full 2021 annual report will be published in April 2022, when it will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.delignit.com.
Further information is available online at www.delignit.com.
Contact:
08-March-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Delignit AG
|Königswinkel 2-6
|32825 Blomberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)5235 / 966-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)5235 / 966-105
|E-mail:
|info@delignit.de
|Internet:
|http://www.delignit.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0MZ4B0
|WKN:
|A0MZ4B
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1297283
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1297283 08-March-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!