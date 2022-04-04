DGAP-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE announces launch of EUR 1.4 billion-equivalent debt financing syndication and issues outlook to reach positive adjusted EBITDA on a group level in 2023

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Financing/Forecast

Delivery Hero SE announces launch of EUR 1.4 billion-equivalent debt financing syndication and issues outlook to reach positive adjusted EBITDA on a group level in 2023

Berlin, 4 April 2022 - Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero" or the "Company", ISIN: DE000A2E4K43, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: DHER) announces the syndication of a term loan transaction comprising of a USD 825 million term facility ("Dollar Term Facility") and a EUR 300 million term facility ("Euro Term Facility" and, together with the Dollar Term Facility, the "Term Facilities"). The Term Facilities will have a maturity of 5.25 years. Concurrently with the signing of the Term Facilities, the Company expects to enter into a revolving credit facility ("RCF") in the amount of EUR 375 million with a consortium of banks. The RCF will have an initial maturity of 3 years, with two 1-year extension options.

The proceeds from the Term Facilities will bolster the Company's liquidity position and will be used for general corporate purposes, including potential refinancing of convertible debt at maturity, working capital and guarantees. The RCF is expected to remain undrawn at closing of the transaction.

In connection with the transaction, the Company is providing an update on its financial performance. In the first two months of 2022, the Company generated GMV and Total Segment Revenue growth of 30% and 53% YoY, respectively (on a pro forma basisfor the combination with Woowa Brother Corp., the disposal of Delivery Hero Korea LLC, and excluding Glovoapp 23, S.L. ("Glovo")).

The Company also updates its outlook for this year (excluding Glovo). For FY 2022, the Company confirms that it expects to achieve an adjusted EBITDA/GMV margin of around -1.0% to -1.2%, of which its Integrated Verticals segment is expected to contribute an adjusted EBITDA of up to EUR -525 million (previously EUR -525 million to EUR -550 million). For the Platform business (corresponding to the segments Europe, MENA, Asia and Americas, but excluding the segment Integrated Verticals), the Company confirms the previous guidance and expects to generate a positive adjusted EBITDA in FY 2022.

The Company also issues guidance for FY 2023, expecting to generate a positive adjusted EBITDA for the entire group (including Glovo) in 2023.

Regarding the definition of the alternative performance measures, adjusted EBITDA and GMV, as well as related information, Delivery Hero refers to the corresponding definition in its 2020 Annual Report, which has been published on its website.

Responsible person for this publication:

Christoph Bast

Head of Investor Relations

+49 160 30 13 435

ir@deliveryhero.com

